85°C Bakery Cafe to have a three-day grand opening celebration for its new Glendale location

The West Valley location is currently in a soft opening phase until February 7
85°C Bakery Cafe offerings.
GLENDALE, AZ — 85°C Bakery Cafe is ready to celebrate the opening of its newest Arizona location! The new Glendale storefront will have grand opening celebrations February 7-9 at 7280 W Bell Road.

“We are thrilled to announce the upcoming Grand Opening event at Arrowhead Ranch!” said Andy Kuo, CEO of 85°C Bakery Cafe USA, in a news release sent to ABC15. “This marks a significant milestone for our brand, and we're eager to share our one-of-a-kind offerings with the vibrant Arizona community. Our aim is to become a beloved local destination, providing something truly special for everyone who visits.”

The store is in a soft opening phase until February 7. The bakery will have several giveaways during the three-day celebration that includes free drink vouchers, a tote bag, and discounts.

The chain, which originated from Taiwan, has more than 1,000 locations worldwide to date.

According to the company, the opening of this store is part is “a significant step in the company’s expansion and continued growth across the United States.”

85°C Bakery Cafe: Drinks, cake, and pastries.
85°C Bakery Cafe has more than 50 types of bread inspired by Taiwan, Japan, China, Europe, and North America and each cup of coffee is individually brewed with Guatemalan coffee beans.

Are you on the other side of the Valley? The bakery has a storefront in Chandler located at 1912 W Chandler Blvd.

