Vallarta Supermarkets to open first Phoenix store, planning more than 10 stores in Arizona

PHOENIX — Vallarta Supermarkets is continuing its Arizona expansion with its sights set on Phoenix.

The family-owned Latino grocery chain, based in California, made its Valley debut in January 2026 with a store in Glendale. Now, the company is preparing to enter the Phoenix market with a new location planned near Central Avenue and Baseline Road.

“We at Vallarta Supermarkets are thrilled to bring our first Phoenix location to South Phoenix and become part of such a vibrant and deserving community," said Cesar Gonzalez, Chief Operating Officer of Vallarta Supermarkets, in the news release published by Council District 8. "The fact that this site serves an area long recognized as a food desert was not lost on us during our site selection process. We are excited to partner with the City of Phoenix and local residents to deliver a grocery experience unlike any other, one that expands access to fresh, healthy food while creating meaningful jobs and opportunities for the community.”

The South Phoenix Vallarta Supermarket is reportedly expected to open in “early 2027.”

The store features a variety of departments for shoppers to explore, which include: a carnicería [butcher shop], La Cocina [offers ready-to-eat meals inspired by Mexico and Central America], tortillería [offers freshly made tortillas], pescadería [fish market], and more.

According to a news release from Council District 8, the project involves transforming a vacant space into a culturally rich, full-service grocery store to help alleviate “a food desert” in South Mountain Village.

“When elected, I promised to use my position to advocate for investments in South Phoenix, and today we are confronting a food desert head-on, with a tangible solution that actually works with daily life,” said Vice Mayor Hodge Washington in the news release. “Being able to stop for fresh groceries on your way home without needing a car makes a real difference for families.”

Looking to experience the new supermarket firsthand? The Glendale store is located near the intersection of 59th Avenue and Camelback Road. If this location isn’t nearby, no need to worry—more stores are on the way.

“...The company has identified Arizona as a key growth market and plans to open 10–15 locations across the Phoenix metro area over the next decade,” read in part the news release by Council District 8.