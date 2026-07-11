Discover indoor attractions in the Valley for a cool, fun escape—perfect for family outings, unique date nights, or hanging out with friends!

ABC15 | Nicole Gutierrez Here's a list of indoor attractions in the Valley to help you beat the summer heat.

Guests will set sail this summer on a historic voyage at The Galleria in Old Town Scottsdale. This immersive experience promises to take guests through the history of the Titanic — from its creation, through its sinking, to its aftermath.



Ticket prices vary, but children under 4 enter for free. You can find the detailed price breakdown right here.

Venue: The Galleria [4301 N Scottsdale Rd #150] in Scottsdale.



Traveling exhibit offers immersive journey into Titanic's history

The Western Spirit Museum has expanded with the $12 million Louis Sands IV Center, a two-story, 12,000-square-foot addition that brings several exciting new exhibits, including the following:



Visions in Bronze

From Earth to the Stars

Fire of Ages

Working Pardners: Masterworks from the Eddie Basha Collection

Address to the museum: 3830 N Marshall Way in Scottsdale



Upcoming programs include “Reel West Sundays” which offers classic Western films and expert-led discussions, featuring movies from the Still in the Saddle exhibition with costumes worn by John Wayne and the largest collection of Western posters.

Upper Deck Golf at Chase Field

Typically, we’re used to baseballs soaring across the diamond at Chase Field. But this July, the stadium will host a different kind of ball! On July 24 and 25, Upper Deck Golf will transform Chase into a unique golf experience. Tee boxes will be set up on the upper deck, while custom greens will be laid out on the field below.

You can register now for early access by clicking here. Tee times are limited and expected to sell out quickly.

Taroko Sports

Let's play ball! Taroko Sports, a flagship brand of Taroko USA and a subsidiary of Taiwan’s TRK Corporation, has two locations in the Valley.

Watch Sam Torres, General Manager of the location, give ABC15’s Nicole Gutierrez a tour of the first Arizona Taroko Sports location.

Hit it out of the park with friends or your partner at this baseball-themed venue! There are batting cages and pitching cages connected to digital games on screens. Plus, they offer electronic darts, miniature bowling, an arcade, and more for endless fun. There are two locations in the Valley:



1738 W Rio Salado Pkwy in Mesa.

865 N 54th St in Chandler.

The venue features 13 game rooms! Some of the abilities you need to tap into for the games include agility, speed, precision, hand-eye coordination, memorization, and communication.

The entertainment venue made its debut in the Valley last summer and is located at Unit 900 - 4848 E Cactus Rd. in Paradise Valley.

Inside ‘Activate,’ the new interactive high-tech gaming experience in the Valley

Inside the facility, you’re not going to see the usual mini-golf themed holes that you probably grew up playing, like the windmills and the animal/cartoon ones. The Scottsdale Puttshack location has four courses with nine holes each. The courses are called Amber, Emerald, Ruby, and Sapphire.

Round1 Bowling & Arcade

The indoor entertainment destination has bowling, party rooms, arcade games, karaoke, billiards, and a ‘VIP Immersive Lane.'

There are two Valley locations- the Chandler location debuted recently February.



3177 W Chandler Blvd in Chandler

Arrowhead Towne Center [7650 W Arrowhead Towne Center] in Glendale

Round1 Bowling & Arcade also has a location in Tucson at Park Place Mall.

RELATED: Valley libraries with unique play and learning spaces for kids in Goodyear, Gilbert, and more

AMC Desert Ridge 18 debuted a ScreenX auditorium that offers 270-degree panoramic viewing.

ScreenX is developed by Korea's CJ 4DPLEX, offering a cutting-edge multi-projection system that delivers a 270° panoramic cinematic experience.

“Every ScreenX sequence is crafted in collaboration with filmmakers and studios to enhance the director’s vision and amplify emotion at the most powerful moments,” reads on AMC’s website regarding the cinematic experience.

Pop on over to Arizona Mills for a new experience that promises a multisensory adventure through its bubble-themed room.

“Moving between 10 uniquely themed rooms, including the world’s largest bubble bath ball pit, a virtual reality room, an undersea LED room, and an endless infinity experience, guests will embark on a journey created to connect with countless emotions and sensations and marvel at breath-taking concepts,” read a news release sent to ABC15 about the Valley debut of the location.



The experience will open at Arizona Mills [5000 S Arizona Mills Cir, Suite 625] in Tempe on Friday.

Bubble Planet Experience | new immersive adventure with a massive ball pit debuts in Arizona

“Museum of Illusion has over 60 mind-bending exhibits, installations, and immersive rooms where guests can walk inside of a room and become part of the illusion, making for some pretty fun photo-worthy moments,” said Stacy Stec, director of sales and marketing for Museum of Illusions, in an interview with ABC15.

The museum also comes with several optical illusions that are framed; the illusory effect may happen when you stare at it, walk by it, or even look at it on your phone’s camera. The museum is located at the Arizona Boardwalk [9500 East Via de Ventura].

Slide into some fun at this destination that recently debuted in our state. There are 22-foot-tall slides and attractions at this indoor ‘park!’

The unique indoor park caters to all ages (4 years of age and older). There are several locations in the Valley:



7586 W Thunderbird Rd A in Peoria

9189 Talking Stick Way in Scottsdale

7225 S Power Rd Unit A in Queen Creek

845 N 54th St in Chandler

15305 West McDowell Rd 101 in Goodyear

1812 W Rio Salado Pkwy in Mesa

7255 E Broadway Blvd. Suite 101 in Tucson

Slick City: ‘world's first’ indoor waterless slide park to open in Arizona

McCormick-Stillman Railroad Park, the beloved train park in Scottsdale, is on track for some fun! The park recently unveiled its new multi-million-dollar renovations, which feature a new 10,000-square-foot building called “The Roundhouse” with a three-level indoor train-shaped play structure!

From May 25th to September 7th, as part of the 2026 Summer Special, admission is three dollars per person per hour of play, with kids aged two and under allowed to play for free when accompanied by a paying adult; children four and younger must be supervised by a paying adult.

WATCH: McCormick-Stillman Railroad Park in Scottsdale unveils new multi-million-dollar renovations

KidsPark in the Valley

KidsPark offers flexible, drop-in childcare for $11 an hour in Phoenix and Peoria

Parents searching for affordable childcare have a flexible option in the Phoenix area, where the drop-in childcare center KidsPark charges by the hour with no advance reservation required. Learn more here.

Well, if you want an out-of-the-box activity, you can certainly go create your slime. The Town of Gilbert is home to DIY Slime Bar where you choose your texture, scent/color, toppings, and create a custom label.



Address: 2270 E Williams Field Rd #106 in Gilbert

‘Let all your creativity flow,’ inside Ameerah Navalua’s ‘Slimeatory’ store in Gilbert

Kiddos this summer can step into a new lab in Mesa where they can explore the intersection of art and technology!

“This maker space is where art and technology merge and features experiences in AI, motion, sound, upcycling, and more! You'll also see 3D printers and laser cutters in action,” according to the museum.

Maybe you don’t want to stay out too late, but you want to experience something new. Check out this museum where you can see dinosaurs, pan for gold, learn about ancient civilizations, mammoths, and so much more!



Address: 53 N. Macdonald in Mesa



Step inside and find nearly 180 vehicles, including one that stopped us in our tracks! A rare Duesenberg, beautifully restored and parked like royalty inside this 117,000-square-foot indoor gem.

ABC15 talked with the General Manager, Joe Bridgewater, who explained, "This isn't just a place to walk around; a lot of these cars here are unlocked. We keep them open for those who want to hop in, sit, and remember the 'Good Old Days.'"

Children can hop into race car simulators too and learn about automotive history in ways that feel hands-on and fun. If you go, the museum is located at 4320 W Thunderbird Road in Glendale.

Bond over creating a custom scent you can later use for future dates, maybe a candle-lit dinner? Candle Chemistry lets you invent your scent for a candle that you’ll be creating from scratch; smell scents, choose your container, mix oils at their Fragrance Bar, and take your creation home that night if you’d like.

This company has several locations throughout the Valley; click here to learn more about this experience.



Scottsdale: 15323 North Scottsdale Road, Suite 140

Peoria: 9780 West Northern Avenue, Suite 1160

Downtown Gilbert: 51 W. Vaughn Avenue., Ste 102

Craft some things together that last forever. This unique spot lets you get crafty and not worry about creating a mess for your masterpiece. Projects available at the studio: Rug tufting, pouring art [on bears, key chains, etc.], decoden art [ on iPhone case, tissue box, mirrors, jewelry bow, etc.].



Click here to get the breakdown of the prices for each project.

Address: 740 S Mill Ave, Suite 120, in Tempe

Enjoy some retail therapy? MetroMerch, located near Interstate 17 and Peoria Avenue, is a bin store selling overstock and returned items from major retailers. The business opened its first Arizona location in north Phoenix, offering shoppers deeply discounted prices on toys, home goods, electronics, and more.