Swig, popular soda shop, to open locations in Tempe and Glendale

GLENDALE, AZ — Swig is expanding in the Valley!

The popular soda shop, founded in 2010 and headquartered in Utah, has grown into a nationwide beverage brand with over 100 locations.

According to Swig’s website, their 'Dirty Sodas' are signature creations that combine soda with custom flavors, fresh fruits, purees, and creams. The shop does sell other creations such as water-based Refreshers, Reviver energy drinks, and sweet treats like cookies and pretzel bites.

Swig's website shared on its website that the upcoming locations will be at the following addresses:

