Inside ‘Activate,’ the new interactive high-tech gaming experience in the Valley

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — Activate, a new interactive high-tech gaming experience, is making its debut in the Valley!

The venue features 13 game rooms! Some of the abilities you need to tap into for the games include agility, speed, precision, hand-eye coordination, memorization, and communication.

“Some of these rooms have tiles with colored buttons that you have to interact with, screens that you have to throw balls at, or shoot some hoops. All the rooms are very, very different, and the games in them are also individual. And as you solve the levels, you get a little bit more challenge every time to the next,” explained Sébastien Piché, VP of operations at Activate Games, in an interview with ABC15.

ABC15 | Nicole Gutierrez 'Mega Grid' game.

The new dynamic gaming experience features the following games: Mega Laser, Strike, Hoops, Portals, and Mega Grid, which you may have seen on TikTok as it has more than 70 million views on the social media platform.

“In our facilities, you'll be testing your skills. You'll be required to solve some puzzles, do some teamwork. You can compete against each other as well, and it's in a session of one hour or an hour and a half available for you to come in, book your time with us, and play in all these rooms.

ABC15 | Nicole Gutierrez 'Hoops' game.

The entertainment site’s games are family-friendly, and the rooms are self-guided experiences.

“It’s great for six years old and up, so you can come in with a school group. We do welcome school groups during the week because our curriculum is approved by the school boards to come in and play and experience Activate amongst their friends. You can come in with coworkers as a team-building activity that's also available to you. You can come in with friends and family, also on your own, and come back the following day with different sets of people and have a completely different experience,” said Piché.

To date, Activate has locations across North America, the United Kingdom, and Dubai.

“We want to get Activate [into as] many communities as possible, and Arizona is a great location for us to come into. It's the first to many. Hopefully. We're pretty sure that the overall response is going to be great. We've been seeing some great success in every state that we open. So, we believe the Valley [site] is going to be the first one to many in Arizona,” said Piché.

Activate in Scottsdale is set to open on June 27, according to Piché.