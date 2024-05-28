Slick City: ‘world's first’ indoor waterless slide park to open in Arizona, more locations coming

PEORIA, AZ — Slide into fun this summer in Peoria! Slick City Action Park is opening soon with its massive slides!

ABC15 | Nicole Gutierrez “We are at slick city action Park in Peoria, Arizona. This is the world's first indoor waterless slide Park,” said Dugal.

“We have 10 awesome giant slides [,] this is a waterless slide park, so we’re indoor nice and cool [with] AC units going,” said Kevin Dugal, Vice President of Operations at Slick City, in an exclusive interview with ABC15. “We also have two sports courts. So, you can play basketball, soccer, volleyball, we also have a junior area […] for kids three and under, with awesome smaller slides, different attractions and amenities inside that as well.

ABC15 | Nicole Gutierrez Slick City has ‘two launch slides.’

According to Dugal, the unique indoor park caters to all ages that are 4 years of age and older.

ABC15 | Nicole Gutierrez Slide featured here: the ‘Avalanche.’

“20% of our guests are actually 18 or older. But [..] obviously, kids here enjoy it tremendously. A lot of the parents like to get in on the action as well, too. It's fun for all ages,” explained Dugal.

ABC15 | Nicole Gutierrez “The dragon is our other pink slide there; it has a little bit of a dip and lift lifts off a little bit into the air. So, its super fun,” said Dugal.

WHEN WILL IT OPEN?

The Peoria location is set to open very soon.

ABC15 | Nicole Gutierrez Slide featured here: the Python.

“We're planning on opening this weekend [June 1], but the best thing to do is to follow us on Instagram, Facebook and our website for the most up to date information,” said Dugal, who shared the Peoria park is just “waiting on a few more city permits” and then they’ll be good to go.

ABC15 | Nicole Gutierrez The Race slide: total of four people can race against each other on this slide to see who can get to the bottom the fastest.

“As soon as we're ready to open we will blast that out to the whole community,” said Dugal.



Address to the Peoria location: 7586 W. Thunderbird Rd., Suite A.

Cost: “We recommend that you purchase online in advance, we are a super popular place, but we do accept walk ins as well. We have 90-minute activity passes and two-hour activity passes that give you access to all of our awesome slides, our sports airports. And we have aerial attractions such as swing and trapeze as well,” said Dugal.

Depending on the minute experience, tickets prices range from $13.99 to $30.99.



VALLEY EXPANSION

The West Valley will be home for the first Arizona Slick City Action Park.

Are there more locations in the works for our state? Yes.

ABC15 | Nicole Gutierrez The blue slide featured here is called the ‘Big Wave.’

“There are more locations in the works for the Valley, this is the first one. So, we're super excited to highlight it and give you a taste of what it’s [going to] be like for the whole Phoenix-area. The goal is to have a total of five in the area, nicely spread out throughout the Phoenix-area. But this is the first and you don't want to miss it,” shared Dugal with ABC15.

ABC15 | Nicole Gutierrez Two multi-sport air courts.

With five locations in the works, how soon will the next location open? “We may see another location open by the end of 2024 here and then others falling next year,” said Dugal.

ABC15 | Nicole Gutierrez City Cafe at Slick City Action Park in Peoria.

ABC15 | Nicole Gutierrez Attraction featured here: Junior Jungle.

