MESA, AZ — This summer, kids can step into a new lab in the idea Museum in Mesa, where they can explore art, upcycling, AI technology, and more!

Inside the ‘idea Lab,’ a new interactive space at Mesa's idea Museum that explores art and tech

The new space in the museum is the interactive idea Lab supported by Meta, featuring the following activities: Build a Bug Adventure, Brick Beats and the Upcycle Challenge. Plus, kids will have the chance to be a lighting and sound technician in a "forest" featuring Arizona-native animals!

Nicole Gutierrez | ABC15 Tree forest

“Kiddos can create on these trees as if they're sculptures. We have photo booths built into them, [and] they can control all the lights, the colors, the sounds. But this is just one aspect of this entire space,” said Jarrad Bittner, executive director of the idea Museum, to ABC15.

Nicole Gutierrez | ABC15 Crafts area

“You'll see that we're trying to connect a whole family unit. So, we have open-ended experiences in the upcycle area, where families can create from discarded materials,” said Bittner, who then added that the sculptures featured in the exhibit are animals are Sonoran Desert animals and were made by artists using upcycled materials.

Nicole Gutierrez | ABC15 Brick Beats

“AI can do a lot of really amazing things for us, like our music station over there, [Brick Beats, where] families can create these Lego albums and AI technology will read those Lego colors, and they'll be essentially a keyboard on a piano,” explained Bittner. “For us, it was really about how art and technology come together, but in a meaningful way, not about pushing buttons, really about taking physical experiences and expanding on them through technology in a meaningful way.”

IF YOU GO



Address: 150 W Pepper Pl. in Mesa

Hours of operation: Tuesday – Saturday is from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and ​on Sundays from noon to 4 p.m.; closed on Mondays

Cost: Admission is $10 per person, and kids under age 1 enter for free. Memberships are available.

WAYS TO SAVE

Thinking of heading out this summer to the <i>idea Museum</i>? There are ways to save some bucks.

“On the second Friday in June, we're hosting a free admission evening. And what's so special about this particular free admission evening is that we're evening is that we're partnering with several different organizations to host an inclusive resource fair. So, children and families that are neurodivergent learners, they'll be able to connect with different organizations and resources through that are throughout the Valley,” shared Bittner. “If a family comes in, they have an EBT or WIC card, and they show that to us, they can come to the museum for reduced cost. So right now, it's $2 for admission. They can also get a family membership for $20 with that same EBT or WIC card, so they can have an unlimited number of visits for an entire year to the idea Museum for their whole family for just $20.”

