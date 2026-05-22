AMC Desert Ridge 18 debuts a ScreenX auditorium that offers 270-degree panoramic viewing

PHOENIX — ScreenX at AMC is now in Phoenix!

ScreenX is developed by Korea's CJ 4DPLEX, offering a cutting-edge multi-projection system that delivers a 270° panoramic cinematic experience.

“Every ScreenX sequence is crafted in collaboration with filmmakers and studios to enhance the director’s vision and amplify emotion at the most powerful moments,” reads on AMC’s website regarding the cinematic experience.

According to a representative for CJ 4DPLEX, AMC Desert Ridge 18 will be home to Arizona’s first ScreenX auditorium. The Phoenix auditorium will premiere with its first screening of Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu on May 22.