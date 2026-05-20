Things to do: Star Wars: Return of the Jedi in Concert, Big 12 tournament, Celebrate Reggae and more!

PHOENIX — The weekend is here! Check out these fun events happening around the Valley on May 22-24.

Friday, May 22

Colorado Rockies vs. Arizona Diamondbacks

When: Friday at 6:40 p.m. | Saturday at 7:10 p.m. | Sunday at 1:10 p.m.

Where: Chase Field, Phoenix

Cost: Tickets start around $30

Memorial Day weekend means baseball at Arizona Diamondbacks! The D-backs host the Colorado Rockies at Chase Field this weekend, with post-game fireworks lighting up the sky Friday night and a free Serpientes replica jersey giveaway for the first 25,000 fans on Saturday.

Star Wars: Return of the Jedi in Concert

When: Friday - Sunday

Where: Symphony Hall, Phoenix

Cost: Tickets start around $79

Luke Skywalker confronts Darth Vader and Emperor Palpatine in a final battle to defeat the Empire, while the Rebel Alliance launches a daring mission to destroy the Empire’s new Death Star and restore peace to the galaxy. The action unfolds on the giant screen in Symphony Hall while you experience every note of John Williams’ masterful score, live.

Spring Arizona Restaurant Week

When: Friday - Sunday

Where: Restaurants across Arizona

Cost: Three-course meals for $33, $44 or $55 per person

It’s the last weekend of Spring Arizona Restaurant Week! Arizona More than 250 restaurants across the state are offering special three-course prix fixe menus, giving food lovers a chance to explore new spots and signature dishes at discounted prices.

Big 12 Baseball Tournament

When: Friday & Saturday

Where: Surprise Stadium

Cost: $51 general admission

The 2026 Big 12 Baseball Tournament is swinging into Surprise Stadium this weekend, bringing some of the top teams in college baseball to the Valley for a five-day single-elimination showdown.

Rick Scuteri/AP Arizona State infielder Austen Roellig (24) during an NCAA baseball game against West Virginia on Friday, March 27, 2026, in Tempe, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

We Them One's Comedy Tour

When: 8 p.m.

Where: Desert Diamond Arena, Glendale

Cost: Tickets start around $100

We Them One's Comedy Tour is coming back to Glendale on Friday, May 22! Don't miss Mike Epps, Karlous Miller, DC Young Fly, Chico Bean, Mojo Brookzz, Tony Roberts, Just Nesh, Navv Greene, and Jayski.

Robb Cohen/Robb Cohen/Invision/AP Mike Epps Performs at The In Real Life Comedy Tour at State Farm Arena on Friday, May 7, 2021, in Atlanta. (Photo by Robb Cohen/Invision/AP)

Saturday, May 23

Ballet in Bloom

When: Friday & Saturday

Where: Desert Botanical Garden, Phoenix

Cost: Tickets start at $76

Picture world-class ballet under the desert sunset with beautiful music, stunning performances, and a magical garden backdrop! From the joyful elegance of Concerto Six Twenty-Two to the exciting U.S. premiere of Reset, this is one performance you don’t want to miss!

Cowboy Fest

When: 6:30 p.m.

Where: Corona Ranch and Rodeo Grounds, Laveen Village

Cost: $60 admission

Cowboy Fest IV is bringing rodeo action, live music, and a massive after-party to Corona Ranch and Rodeo Grounds in Laveen this Saturday night. The event features performances from rapper That Mexican OT along with bull riding, food vendors, and western-style entertainment.

Cowboy Fest

Sunday, May 24

Celebrate Reggae

When: Saturday & Sunday

Where: Musical Instrument Museum, Phoenix

Cost: Included with $20 museum admission

Celebrate the rich musical heritage, global journey, and worldwide impact of reggae! Learn about the genre’s roots and offshoots in all-ages drumming workshops, engaging performances, and high-energy DJ sets.

Musical Instrument Museum

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