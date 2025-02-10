‘Round1 Bowling & Arcade’ Arizona expansion | New location opens at Chandler Fashion Center

CHANDLER, AZ — ‘Round1 Bowling & Arcade’ now has a location in Chandler, marking its third Arizona destination!

The new location opened this February at Chandler Fashion Center! The indoor entertainment destination has bowling, party rooms, arcade games, karaoke, billiards, ‘VIP Immersive Lane,’ and -different from the Glendale location- this site has pickleball!

Video in the player below highlights ABC15's previous coverage of the Glendale Round1 location.

Inside the Japan-based entertainment concepts ‘ROUND1’ & ‘Spo-Cha’ in Glendale

The Japanese-based multi-entertainment chain currently has more than 50 locations in the U.S.

The new East Valley spot took over the former Sears space at Chandler Fashion Center. The company did a grand opening celebration on February 8 alongside Chandler Chamber of Commerce members for a ribbon cutting ceremony.

IF YOU GO



Address: 3177 W Chandler Blvd in Chandler

Hours of operation: Monday - Sunday from 10 a.m. to 2 a.m.

On the other side of the Valley? Here’s where to go:

Location: Arrowhead Towne Center [7650 W Arrowhead Towne Center] in Glendale

Hours of operation: Monday - Sunday from 10 a.m. to 2 a.m.

Round1 Bowling & Arcade also has a location in Tucson at Park Place Mall.

The video in the player above showcases some of the best things to do in the Valley this February- read more about it right here.