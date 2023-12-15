Watch Now
Inside the Japan-based entertainment concepts ‘ROUND1’ & ‘Spo-Cha’ in Glendale

What you need to know about Arrowhead Towne Center's newest tenant
This Monthly “Things To Do” special is sponsored by Visit Sonora. December is here, which means there's a lot of fun in-store in the Valley! Here’s the breakdown of the best holiday light displays and what exciting attractions to check out this month in our 'Things To Do special, sponsored by Visit Sonora.
Inside ‘ROUND1’ & ‘Spo-Cha’ at Arrowhead Towne Center in Glendale.
Posted at 4:11 PM, Dec 15, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-15 18:14:15-05

GLENDALE, AZ — Japan-based entertainment concepts “ROUND1 Bowling & Arcade” and “Spo-Cha” have arrived to the Valley! These interactive and family friendly concepts are Arrowhead Towne Center’s newest tenant.

A look at the bowling alley at the first Valley location of Round1.

“[Round1 is] located on the southeast corner right next to Macy's in that big anchor building. When we opened 30 years ago, it was Mervyn's and now it's been re-imagined. We're celebrating our 30th anniversary with a brand new concept there and we're really excited to have them there,” said Rachel Olish, Senior Manager of Marketing at Arrowhead Towne Center.

Inside ROUND1 Bowling & Arcade.

THE LAYOUT

Here’s a look at the new two-floor entertainment destination that houses two entertainment concepts: ROUND1 Bowling & Arcade and Spo-Cha.

Claw, redemption games: “It's more than just, you know, one or two with a bunch of mix stuffed animals in there… they have all sorts of plushies because they are Japanese based,” said Olish. “They have different sizes, different characters they do throughout the year. They do like exclusive launches of different characters and things that may only be available for a certain time. And it's a lot of the names that we love, like Hello, Kitty and Kirby but there are all sorts of things for all.”

“On the downstairs Round1 area, they have the food and bar area. They have a large arcade with all sorts of your favorite games and a ton of the fun, like claw machines, different plushies and characters available. They also have two party/karaoke rooms and eight bowling lanes,” explained Olish to ABC15.

Basketball courts inside this new Arrowhead Towne Center tenant.

“On the upper level, that's where the Spo-Cha Challenge concept is. Up there you pay a flat fee for either 90 minutes, three hours, or all day play and you can participate in all the activities upstairs,” said Olish.

Each location varies on the “challenges” they have at the Spo-Cha concept. The Glendale location has a mechanical bull, batting cages, a trampoline park, basketball, different sport courts, billiards and more.

Food and drinks will be available at this location too. “You can expect all of your favorites there is pizza, chicken tender salad wings, they have ice cream as well. They also have wine and draft beer; they do some seasonality within the beer as well. And there is a mixed drink menu as well. All of that's available on that lower level,” explained Olish.

Yes, these are huge trampolines!

IF YOU GO

  • Grand opening of the Glendale location: Saturday, December 16 at 10 a.m. “The first 300 guests will receive a grand opening t-shirt and mini tote bag,” according to Arrowhead Towne Center officials.
  • Address: Arrowhead Towne Center [7700 W Arrowhead Towne Center] in Glendale
  • Hours of operation: Monday- Sunday: 10 a.m. – 2 a.m.

TUCSON

  • Address: Park Place Mall [5950 E Broadway blvd #110]
  • Hours of operation: Monday- Sunday: 10 a.m. – 2 a.m.
The video in the player above showcases the best things to do in the Valley this December. Read more about it, right here.

