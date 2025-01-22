‘Bubble Planet Experience’ to debut at Arizona Mills for a new multisensory and immersive adventure

TEMPE, AZ — ‘Bubble Planet Experience’ is making its debut in Arizona. The bubbly experience promises a multisensory adventure through its 10 themed rooms.

Fever A view of the 'Bubble Bath Pit.'

The pastel-colored planet is set to open at Arizona Mills in February!

“Moving between ten uniquely themed rooms, including the world’s largest bubble bath ball pit, a virtual reality room, an undersea LED room, and an endless infinity experience, guests will embark on a journey created to connect with countless emotions and sensations and marvel at breath-taking concepts,” read a news release sent to ABC15 about the Valley debut of the location.

Fever A view from outside the 'Giant Bubble.'

The said planet has ten themed rooms, including an LED Room, a Bubble Ocean, a Giant Bubble, a Bubble Bath Pit, an Infinity Room, a Selfie Room, the Bubble Effect, VR, a Bubble Getaway, and a Sketch and Post room.

Fever 'Bubble Ocean' room.

“We constantly strive to create experiences that instill a sense of wonder and play in our guests. Bubble Planet more than delivers on this mission,” said John Zaller, Executive Producer of Exhibition Hub, in the news release. “We couldn’t be happier to bring this fantastical experience to Tempe and the Phoenix market this year.”

Fever 'VR' room.

IF YOU GO



The experience will open at Arizona Mills [5000 S Arizona Mills Cir] in Tempe.

Tickets start at $21.90 for adults and $14.90 for children. VIP tickets will also be available for purchase.

This experience is suitable for all ages.

Children under the age of 4 get free admission. Kids under the age of 17 must be accompanied by an adult, according to the company.

Tickets are available for purchase at bubble-planet.com/phoenix.

The video in the player above showcases some of the best things to do in the Valley this January. Read more about it right here.