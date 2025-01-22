Watch Now
EntertainmentThings To Do

Actions

‘Bubble Planet Experience’ to debut at Arizona Mills for a new multisensory and immersive adventure

Here’s a look at the new attraction that has ten themed rooms
This monthly “Things To Do” (Part 1) special is sponsored by Visit Sonora. It's a new year packed with fun events and new businesses opening across the Valley! ABC15’s Nicole Gutierrez brings you sneak peeks of some of the best shows &amp; attractions to check out with the family this January!
‘Bubble Planet Experience’ to debut at Arizona Mills in Tempe.
Posted

TEMPE, AZ — ‘Bubble Planet Experience’ is making its debut in Arizona. The bubbly experience promises a multisensory adventure through its 10 themed rooms.

A view of the 'Bubble Bath Pit.'
A view of the 'Bubble Bath Pit.'

The pastel-colored planet is set to open at Arizona Mills in February!

“Moving between ten uniquely themed rooms, including the world’s largest bubble bath ball pit, a virtual reality room, an undersea LED room, and an endless infinity experience, guests will embark on a journey created to connect with countless emotions and sensations and marvel at breath-taking concepts,” read a news release sent to ABC15 about the Valley debut of the location.

A view from outside the 'Giant Bubble.'
A view from outside the 'Giant Bubble.'

The said planet has ten themed rooms, including an LED Room, a Bubble Ocean, a Giant Bubble, a Bubble Bath Pit, an Infinity Room, a Selfie Room, the Bubble Effect, VR, a Bubble Getaway, and a Sketch and Post room.

'Bubble Ocean' room.
'Bubble Ocean' room.

“We constantly strive to create experiences that instill a sense of wonder and play in our guests. Bubble Planet more than delivers on this mission,” said John Zaller, Executive Producer of Exhibition Hub, in the news release. “We couldn’t be happier to bring this fantastical experience to Tempe and the Phoenix market this year.” 

'VR' room.
'VR' room.

IF YOU GO

  • The experience will open at Arizona Mills [5000 S Arizona Mills Cir] in Tempe.
  • Tickets start at $21.90 for adults and $14.90 for children. VIP tickets will also be available for purchase.
  • This experience is suitable for all ages.
    • Children under the age of 4 get free admission.
    • Kids under the age of 17 must be accompanied by an adult, according to the company.
  • Tickets are available for purchase at bubble-planet.com/phoenix.
More Things to Do stories:
1989 CHEVROLET CORVETTE "SPEED RACER" RE-CREATION

Things To Do

BARRETT-JACKSON: Most expensive cars sold on the first two days of the auction

Nicole Gutierrez
Larry Fitzgerald, Carli Lloyd, and Kyle Schwarber commit to the 2025 WM Phoenix Open Annexus Pro-Am

Things To Do

Larry Fitzgerald, other stars commit to 2025 WM Phoenix Open Annexus Pro-Am

Nicole Gutierrez
'Hot Ones' sauce/wings.

Things To Do

Hot Ones 'evaluating potential partners' in Tempe to serve its wings & sauces

Nicole Gutierrez

The video in the player above showcases some of the best things to do in the Valley this January. Read more about it right here.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

We're here to listen