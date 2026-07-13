Joyride to close in Phoenix, new ‘Lado A Lado’ concept to open this fall in the Uptown space

PHOENIX — Chiwas Hospitality Group and Upward Projects announced that Joyride’s Phoenix location will close, making way for a new concept called Lado A Lado to open in that space.

Lado A Lado, meaning "side by side" in Spanish, reflects the restaurant’s core philosophy according to a news release sent to ABC15. Founded by chefs Armando Hernandez, Nadia Holguin, and Roberto Centeno of Chiwas Hospitality Group, the restaurant is said to pay homage to their roots of cooking with family “and enjoying the fruits of their labor side by side.”

Nicolas Graffanino via MMPR Marketing Lado a Lado Branding Illustration

The concept is said to draw inspiration from familial shared meals of the Sonoran region with a menu that will offer “a contrast of fire and sea” along with live-fire cooking and a coastal raw bar.

“For us, it's always been about delivering a genuine experience and celebrating culture through food. We've wanted to bring our flavors to North Central Phoenix for a long time, and doing it alongside partners who care about this community as much as we do makes it really special,” said the Chiwas team in a joint statement.

More details regarding the new restaurant are anticipated to be revealed in the upcoming months.

"This partnership really just grew out of a natural connection. We’ve been big fans of Armando, Nadia and Roberto and their restaurants for a long time, and in the summer of 2025, our teams got together, started talking shop, and completely clicked," said Lauren Bailey, CEO and co-founder of Upward Projects, in a news release sent to ABC15. “They are brilliant at what they do, and after throwing around some ideas we thought we could bring something unique and cool to the neighborhood."

Joyride will close end-of-day August 2, 2026. The Phoenix restaurant is holding a “a final send-off” event from now until its last operating day, offering its popular Taco Tuesday deal [tacos priced at $2.50–$3.50] daily from 2 p.m. until close, with select margaritas at $6.

If you go, the address to the Phoenix Joyride location is 5202 N Central Ave.

The Joyride location in Gilbert will continue to welcome guest in the East Valley to their So-Cal kitchen-inspired restaurant.