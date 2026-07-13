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Public Enemy joins 2026 Coliseum Concert Series lineup at the Arizona State Fair

Check out performance schedules and more here
(Things To Do monthly special- July 2026, PART 1) July is packed with family fun, museums, indoor activities, deals at Valley spots, and community events. ABC15's Nicole Gutierrez is helping you make plans for the family with this month's Things To Do roundup!
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PHOENIX — Public Enemy is coming to Valley! The group will be part of the 2026 Coliseum Concert Series at the Arizona State Fair this fall.

The hip-hop group is set to hit the stage on Saturday, October 24, at 7 p.m.

Here’s when they are set to perform, along with when tickets for the concerts go on sale:

  • The Fair Fandom pre-sale begins on July 16 at 10 a.m. PST, followed by the public on sale on July 17 at 10 a.m. PST.

The fair encourages guests to join the free Fair Fandom for early access to ticket deals, insider information on lineups and attractions, new food offerings, and exclusive offers.

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Other stars that are part of the concert series include the following:

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