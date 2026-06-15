Becky G and The Offspring join the 2026 Coliseum Concert Series at the Arizona State Fair

PHOENIX — Becky G and The Offspring are heading to Phoenix this fall! The international stars will be part of the 2026 Coliseum Concert Series at the Arizona State Fair.

Here’s when they are set to perform, along with when tickets for the concerts go on sale:



Becky G is set to perform on Friday, October 9, at 7 p.m.

The Fair Fandom pre-sale begins on June 16 at 10 a.m. PST, followed by the public on sale on June 17 at 10 a.m. PST.

The Offspring will hit the stage on Friday, October 16, at 7 p.m.

The Fair Fandom pre-sale begins on June 17 at 10 a.m. PST, followed by the public on sale on June 18 at 10 a.m. PST.



The fair encourages guests to join the free Fair Fandom for early access to ticket deals, insider information on lineups and attractions, new food offerings, and exclusive offers.

The Arizona State Fair recently shared that Gin Blossoms will perform on October 2 and Russell Dickerson on October 17 at the Veterans Memorial Coliseum.