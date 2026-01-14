Vallarta Supermarkets opens its first Arizona store in Glendale

GLENDALE, AZ — Vallarta Supermarkets, a family-owned Latino grocer from California, has officially debuted in Arizona.

The new Valley store opened near the intersection of 59th Avenue and Camelback Road in Glendale.

“The Glendale opening represents a major milestone for the family-owned grocer and a significant addition to the city’s retail landscape, meeting a demand for authentic Latino food and immersive shopping experiences,” read the news release sent to ABC15.

The Glendale store spans 49,000 square feet and hopes to immerse visitors in Latin American culinary tradition.

The store features a variety of departments for shoppers to explore, which include: a carnicería [butcher shop], florería [flower shop] produce area, La Cocina [offers ready-to-eat meals inspired by Mexico and Central America], tortillería [offers freshly made tortillas], panadería [offers baked traditional Mexican sweet bread], pescadería [fish market], dulcería [offers Mexican sweets & snacks], and La Frutería [offers freshly cut fruit].

The new store opened for the public on Wednesday, January 14, with a ribbon-cutting at 8 a.m.

According to said news release, Vallarta Supermarkets’ Glendale store marks its first location outside California, with plans to expand further while maintaining its core traditions.

IF YOU GO



Address: 5836 W. Camelback Rd in Glendale

The store is open every day from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

