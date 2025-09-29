Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Vallarta Supermarkets expands to Arizona, plans 15 stores in Phoenix area

Southern California-based Vallarta Supermarkets has made its first inroads into Arizona with plans to open a new store in Glendale in early 2026.

Headquartered in Santa Clarita, California, Vallarta has been operating for 40 years, primarily focused on California’s Latino customer base. It has more than 70 stores in California and continues to expand in the Golden State. The company has already started construction on its first Arizona location and will be pursuing an aggressive growth strategy in the Valley.

“We came to make a presence here, not for just one store,” Cesar Gonzalez, Vallarta’s chief operating officer, told the Business Journal. “[We’ll open] 10 to 15 in the next five to 10 years.”

Read more of this story from the Business Journal.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

