Coffee shop, nonprofit that hires adults with disabilities struggling with business

SURPRISE, AZa — A Valley coffee shop that’s changed lives is now struggling with business.

Spencer’s Place, a nonprofit and coffee shop that employs people with disabilities, is having a difficult time with one of its locations in Surprise.

Karin York opened Spencer’s Place in 2022. As a former special education student, she noticed many of her students who graduated were still unemployed. So, she ended up opening Spencer’s Place, named after her son, who has Down syndrome.

Two years ago, the coffee shop celebrated a milestone, opening their second location near Cotton Lane and Greenway Road. However, York said they’ve been struggling with that location for the last year.

“We’re at a crossroads. We have to make decisions, and we have to make decisions that will, I mean, hopefully not affect our staff with disabilities,” York told ABC15.

York said across both locations, they have more than 30 employees, 70% of whom have some sort of disability; a majority of them have intellectual disabilities, York added. The other employees are coaches who help others at the job.

“It means a lot. For Karin, for getting me a job. I haven't had a job for a long time,” said Tarra Tanaka, an employee at Spencer’s Place.

Do you have a concern in your community or a news tip? We want to hear from you! Connect with us: share@abc15.com Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

Without Spencer’s Place, Tanaka told ABC15 she wouldn’t know where she’d be. She works one day at the Cotton Lane and Greenway location and another day at the original location near Waddell and Reems Roads.

“It's been hard. And I'm trying so hard to have people come here and enjoy Spencer’s Place, and enjoy the coffee and the food,” Tanaka said. "I just wish we had people here, a lot of customers here.”

York said in March, they’ll go before the nonprofit’s board to discuss the future of the second location.

"I don't know why other than there’s been a lot of competition. Surprise is growing, and there’s a lot of coffee shops. The location is a little challenging, and it’s hard for people to find. We hear that a lot,” York said.

As she’s tried to find different solutions, York said they aren’t able to access as many grants anymore and that there are fewer donations as well as slower business.

York says moving isn’t ideal, as they value their partnership with the pediatric therapy clinic next door. She hopes they can keep it open and operational, not just for the community, but for the people whose lives changed because of it. York said with only two locations, they have about 300 applicants that are wanting to work there; however, there’s very little turnover on staff.

“Anyone can learn when given patience and repetition and enough opportunity; there’s nothing they can’t do,” she said. “We have considered other locations, but this one just made so much sense.”

For more information on Spencer’s Place, its locations and times, you can find out more here.