Spencer's Place opens second coffee shop location in Surprise

SURPRISE, AZ — A Valley coffee shop serving our community in more ways than one celebrated a big milestone over the weekend.

Spencer's Place held a grand opening Saturday for its second location in Surprise.

ABC15 first introduced you to Karin York in December 2022. York is a former special education teacher who noticed many of her students were graduating and ending up unemployed, so she created a coffee shop where they could go and work, continue to learn new skills, and most importantly, thrive.

Valley coffee shop serves up hope and inclusion

"It does feel like a dream coming true," explains York. "I know a lot of times, people talk about finding your purpose and it's pretty cool to know that I have found my purpose. It is helping adults with disabilities and watching them grow and thrive and have meaning and purpose - it can't be articulated. It can't be tapped. It's incredible."

York and Spencer's Place were also the recipient of the S.J. Dilenschneider Community Award in June from the Scripps-Howard Fund and received $10,000 for their continued good work in our community.

Former special education teacher, now a business owner, gets big honor

For more information on Spencer's Place and how you can donate, head to their website.

