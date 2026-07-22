Big Mega Millions lottery winner announced in West Valley

BUCKEYE, AZ — The West Valley is home to a new millionaire!

A winning Mega Millions lottery ticket worth $3 million was sold on Tuesday (July 21).

Arizona Lottery officials announced the winning ticket was sold at Fry's Marketplace 692, located at 19600 West Indian School Road in Buckeye.

This was reportedly the first big win stemming from the new built-in multipliers, which was added to the Mega Millions last month. Tuesday's winning ticket won $1 million but multiplied into $3 million.

The winning numbers were: 25, 37, 59, 68, 70 and Mega Ball number 10

It's unclear at this time if the winner has already claimed their prize.