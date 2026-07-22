Crews searching the Grand Canyon for missing 83-year-old hiker from Utah

GRAND CANYON, AZ — A search is underway for an elderly hiker who was reported missing at the Grand Canyon.

National Park officials received a report around 5 p.m. on Tuesday from a person who says they became separated from their hiking partner, identified as 83-year-old Gerald Guinn of Utah.

Guinn is described a white male, 5 feet 10 inches tall, 140 lbs., with gray hair. He was last seen wearing a tan long-sleeved shirt, blue jeans, and a ball cap. He was not carrying any hiking gear or camping equipment.

NPS

The two were reportedly hiking in a remote area of the North Rim near the park's northeast boundary, along Forest Service Road 610 (Dog Saddle).

The search efforts include personnel with the Grand Canyon National Park, Coconino County Search and Rescue, and Kane County Search and Rescue.