Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
31  WX Alerts
EntertainmentThings To Do

Actions

Four new tenants set to open at Tempe Marketplace in the coming months of 2026

KUIU, opening its first Arizona store, is among new tenants at Tempe Marketplace
(Things To Do monthly special- July 2026, PART 1) July is packed with family fun, museums, indoor activities, deals at Valley spots, and community events. ABC15's Nicole Gutierrez is helping you make plans for the family with this month's Things To Do roundup!
Things To Do monthly special- JULY 2026 (PART 1)
Things To Do monthly special- JULY 2026 (PART 2)
Things To Do monthly special- JULY 2026 (PART 3)
Posted

TEMPE, AZ — Tempe Marketplace is ready to welcome visitors, with several tenants opening in the upcoming months!

In a news release sent to ABC15, VESTAR, a retail developer based in Arizona, announced that the new wave of tenants, including Coach, further solidifies "the center's position as one of the Valley's premier shopping destinations with a dynamic mix of nationally recognized and first-to-market brands."

RELATED: Carhartt expands in AZ with first Valley store in Tempe

KUIU, a company specializing in performance hunting gear and apparel, has chosen Tempe Marketplace for its first retail store in Arizona, and is said to feature an immersive in-store experience.

More Things to Do stories:
Weekend Events July 24-26

Things To Do

Things to do: The Greatest Show On Earth, Cardinals Training Camp & more!

Zack Perry
Latto and Doja Cat

Things To Do

Latto to join Doja Cat in Phoenix for the ‘Tour Ma Vie World Tour' this fall

Nicole Gutierrez
The Fieldhouse at Copper Sky to debut in Maricopa City.

Things To Do

New indoor sports facility to open this fall at Copper Sky Regional Park

Nicole Gutierrez

According to a news release sent to ABC15, here’s when they’re slated to open:

  • KUIU is set to open this summer.
  • Coach, Tommy Hilfiger, Glo Tanning are set to open late 2026.

RELATED: ‘The Coach Coffee Shop’ opens its first Arizona location debut in Glendale

Report a typo