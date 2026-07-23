Four new tenants set to open at Tempe Marketplace in the coming months of 2026

TEMPE, AZ — Tempe Marketplace is ready to welcome visitors, with several tenants opening in the upcoming months!

In a news release sent to ABC15, VESTAR, a retail developer based in Arizona, announced that the new wave of tenants, including Coach, further solidifies "the center's position as one of the Valley's premier shopping destinations with a dynamic mix of nationally recognized and first-to-market brands."

RELATED: Carhartt expands in AZ with first Valley store in Tempe

KUIU, a company specializing in performance hunting gear and apparel, has chosen Tempe Marketplace for its first retail store in Arizona, and is said to feature an immersive in-store experience.

According to a news release sent to ABC15, here’s when they’re slated to open:



KUIU is set to open this summer.

Coach, Tommy Hilfiger, Glo Tanning are set to open late 2026.

RELATED: ‘The Coach Coffee Shop’ opens its first Arizona location debut in Glendale

