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‘The Coach Coffee Shop’ announces opening date for its Arizona debut in Glendale

Here's what's brewing for the coffee shop's guests in the Valley
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GLENDALE, AZ — The New York-based brand, renowned for its handcrafted leather bags, is set to open a new coffee shop at Tanger Outlets Phoenix in Glendale this April.

The company's specialty coffee shop has storefronts in California, New York, New Jersey, and Texas.

The opening in Glendale will celebrate the shop’s debut in Arizona.

The Coach Coffee Shop
The Coach Coffee Shop

A company representative shared with ABC15 that the shop will open on Friday, April 24.

The shop’s representative mentioned that the menu will feature iced beverages, the signature ‘Coach Coffee blend,’ matcha lattes, cappuccinos, and a variety of pastries, including their popular ‘Tabby Cake.’

The Coach Coffee Shop | item highlights
The Coach Coffee Shop | item highlights

The shop is said to have indoor and outdoor seating for guest to enjoy their drinks and treats.

When it opens, here's where to go: Space 300 at Tanger Outlets Phoenix [6800 N 95th Ave] in Glendale.

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