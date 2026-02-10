‘The Coach Coffee Shop’ to make its Arizona debut at Tanger Outlets Phoenix

The Coach Coffee Shop is brewing up its first Arizona location!
The New York-based brand, renowned for its handcrafted leather bags, is set to expand its presence by opening a new coffee shop at Tanger Outlets Phoenix in Glendale.
The Coach Coffee Shop features a selection of specialty coffees, a matcha collection, a variety of pastries, and exclusive merchandise themed around the shop.
Currently, this specialty café has storefront locations in Texas, New Jersey, New York, and California.
The opening date for the new shop at Tanger Outlets, located at Space 300, has not yet been announced.
