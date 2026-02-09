Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
La La Land Kind Café opens in Arcadia, with another location arriving 'soon' in Phoenix

Here's what we know about the potential next location for the café
PHOENIX — La La Land Kind Café has officially expanded in Arizona with its first location in Phoenix!

The company announced on social media that its grand opening celebration for the Arcadia storefront, located near 44th Street and Camelback, took place on Saturday, February 7.

The opening of the Arcadia location follows their debut in Arizona, with their Kierland Commons storefront marking their first establishment. The grand opening celebration took place on January 3.

This won't be the only shopping area with a café, as another location is coming soon to the Biltmore Fashion Park, filling a 1,261-square-foot space near True Food Kitchen, according to a news release sent to ABC15.

The company has gained popularity for its vibrant yellow cups and café aesthetic, which emphasizes its commitment “to spreading kindness.” The café's inviting, yellow-themed atmosphere, known for handcrafted coffee and matcha, has attracted many customers to its locations.

The café has gained significant momentum online, notably on TikTok, where it boasts over 6 million followers.

