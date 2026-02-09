Valley singer Lanii makes her 'American Idol' debut Monday night

PHOENIX — Phoenix native and 19-year-old high school student Lanii is stepping onto a national stage as her "American Idol" audition airs Monday night.

The Valley singer traveled to Nashville for the ABC competition, marking the first time she had ever flown on an airplane. While the flight was a new experience, Lanii said the pressure truly set in once she faced the judges.

“You’re looking at your idols right in front of you,” she said. “It’s such a nerve-wracking situation, so you just have to trust your gut.”

A pop singer at heart, Lanii said music has always been part of her life. She grew up singing in choirs and credits her family — especially her father — for encouraging her to pursue every opportunity that came her way.

“I just took advantage of every single one until I became confident in what I do as a musician,” she said.

Representing Arizona on a national show is something Lanii said she takes seriously.

“I want to make everybody proud,” she said. “I grew up singing here, and now is the time to prove that you guys were right.”

Lanii’s audition airs Monday, Feb. 9, at 7 p.m. on ABC15 Arizona.

She plans to watch with family, friends and supporters — many of whom already recognize her as the singer with the bright pink hair — as Arizona tunes in to cheer her on.