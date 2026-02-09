Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
New eateries coming to Tanger Outlets Phoenix this summer and fall

Here's a look at the scheduled timeline and locations for the new openings
GLENDALE, AZ — Tanger Outlets Phoenix is adding new eats to its outdoor shopping destination in Glendale!

According to a news release sent to ABC15, several of the new eateries are set to open as early as this summer.

Construction is underway for the new restaurant buildout in the north parking lot of Tanger Outlets Phoenix.
Here’s what the lineup includes:

  • Habit Burger & Grill is slated to open this summer in the north parking lot off Glendale Avenue. The restaurant will open in a new 2,800-square-foot location that will have a drive-thru service.
  • QDOBA Mexican Eats will open this summer in a 2,600-square-foot, fast-casual space located in the north parking lot.
  • Café Zupas will open this fall in a 3,200-square-foot space near Habit Burger and QDOBA, featuring a drive-thru for convenient, on-the-go service.
  • Yogurtland will open in a 1,400-square-foot location, with an opening date yet to be announced.
RELATED: HTeaO to open first Arizona location in Glendale as part of nationwide expansion

