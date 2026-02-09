New eateries coming to Tanger Outlets Phoenix this summer and fall

GLENDALE, AZ — Tanger Outlets Phoenix is adding new eats to its outdoor shopping destination in Glendale!
According to a news release sent to ABC15, several of the new eateries are set to open as early as this summer.
Here’s what the lineup includes:
- Habit Burger & Grill is slated to open this summer in the north parking lot off Glendale Avenue. The restaurant will open in a new 2,800-square-foot location that will have a drive-thru service.
- QDOBA Mexican Eats will open this summer in a 2,600-square-foot, fast-casual space located in the north parking lot.
- Café Zupas will open this fall in a 3,200-square-foot space near Habit Burger and QDOBA, featuring a drive-thru for convenient, on-the-go service.
- Yogurtland will open in a 1,400-square-foot location, with an opening date yet to be announced.
