HTeaO to open first Arizona location in Glendale as part of nationwide expansion

GLENDALE, AZ — A Texas-based iced tea chain is ready to start brewing in the Phoenix area.

HTeaO, which is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas, will open its first store in Arizona later this month in Glendale at the Westgate Entertainment District.

HTeaO is opening in a newly built drive-thru location at 9161 W. Glendale Ave., near the corner of 91st and Glendale avenues.

“We have received an overwhelming number of requests to bring HTeaO to Arizona, and we couldn’t be more excited to finally make it happen,” Shane Clark, the chief development officer of HTeaO, said in a statement. “With Arizona’s beautiful, warm weather and strong sense of community, we’re confident HTeaO will become a local favorite for years to come.”

