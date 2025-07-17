Judge lifts gag order ahead of Bryan Kohberger’s sentencing

A judge has lifted the non-dissemination order in Bryan Kohberger’s quadruple homicide case, allowing parties to speak publicly about the case for the first time since early proceedings.

Judge Steven Hippler made the ruling during a hearing on Wednesday, stating that the original purpose of the order, which was to ensure an impartial jury could be seated, is no longer relevant following Kohberger’s guilty plea.

Kohberger pleaded guilty to the brutal murders of four college students. Ethan Chapin, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Kaylee Goncalves were found stabbed to death in their home near the University of Idaho campus in Nov. 2022.

See previous coverage of Kohberger's court case in the player above.

“At this point, I don’t believe the purpose of the non-dissemination order, to ensure we can seat an impartial jury, is any longer at play,” Hippler said.

The decision comes after media outlets petitioned the court to terminate the non-dissemination order. Prosecutors did not object to lifting the order, while the defense team maintained their opposition.

Defense attorney Bricka Barlow argued that publicity surrounding the case remains extensive and emotions continue to run high.

“Adding fuel to the fire of media interviews or a rush to interview people as they enter or leave the courthouse only increases our concerns,” Barlow said.

Judge Hippler acknowledged the defense’s concerns but determined they didn’t outweigh the public’s right to information.

“The media frenzy will continue regardless,” Hippler said. “It’s like water will find low ground, in this case, the media will write about something regardless about this case.”

While lifting the order, Hippler emphasized that no one is required to speak to the media. The prosecution has already indicated they won’t comment until after sentencing. The judge also denied a media petition to unseal all documents in the case, calling it “premature.” Instead, he outlined a process to review sealed documents after sentencing, working from newest to oldest.

“I am unlikely to unseal much until after sentencing and after appeals time is done,” Hippler said.

The court’s preservation order to the parties remains in effect, and sealed documents will stay sealed until reviewed by the judge. Hippler noted this process will take considerable time and may not begin in earnest until after the sentencing and potential appeal period.

Kohberger’s sentencing hearing is scheduled for next week.

This story was reported by Court TV’s Anna Armas and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.