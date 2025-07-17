Multiple people taken to hospital after bee stings near Kyrene and Baseline roads in Tempe

TEMPE, AZ — Multiple people have been taken to a hospital after being stung by bees in Tempe.

Just before 2 p.m. Thursday, Tempe Fire crews responded to the area of Kyrene and Baseline roads for reports of a bee sting.

When first responders arrived, they found four people who had been stung by a swarm of bees outside of a Dollar General store.

Fire officials say some of them were stung up to 15 times.

They were all taken to a hospital for treatment. Their current conditions are unclear.

Initial reports state landscapers were doing work in the area when the bee swarm took place.