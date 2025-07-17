Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Multiple people taken to hospital after bee stings near Kyrene and Baseline roads in Tempe

Fire officials say some of those hurt were stung up to 15 times
TEMPE, AZ — Multiple people have been taken to a hospital after being stung by bees in Tempe.

Just before 2 p.m. Thursday, Tempe Fire crews responded to the area of Kyrene and Baseline roads for reports of a bee sting.

When first responders arrived, they found four people who had been stung by a swarm of bees outside of a Dollar General store.

Fire officials say some of them were stung up to 15 times.

They were all taken to a hospital for treatment. Their current conditions are unclear.

Initial reports state landscapers were doing work in the area when the bee swarm took place.

