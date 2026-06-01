'Phantom of the Opera' tickets drop this June for its three-week run at ASU Gammage

TEMPE, AZ — ‘Phantom of the Opera’ will kick off the 2026-2027 ASU Gammage Broadway Season, with tickets going on sale this month!
The North American Tour is produced by Cameron Mackintosh with LW Entertainment and NETworks Presentations and will make a stop in Tempe this fall.
Arizona State University announced on Monday that tickets will go on sale June 8 at 1 1 a.m. at asugammage.com/phantom and in-person at the ASU Gammage box office located at 1200 S. Forest Avenue in Tempe.
The three-week engagement will run from September 16 to October 4 at ASU Gammage in Tempe.
ASU Gammage 2026-27 season
This spring, ASU Gammage announced its new Broadway season, promising a lineup that’s sure to take center stage!
“Each year, we strive to bring the absolute best of Broadway to our community, and this season is no exception. From legendary titles to bold new works, these productions remind us why live theater continues to move, challenge, and inspire audiences of all ages,” said Colleen Jennings Roggensack, Executive Director of ASU Gammage and ASU Vice President for Cultural Affairs, in a press release. “At ASU Gammage, we are committed to creating experiences that welcome everyone into the magic of Broadway.
Here is a look at the schedule:
- THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA
- September 16 – October 4, 2026
- September 16 – October 4, 2026
- WATER FOR ELEPHANTS
- October 27 – November 1, 2026
- THE OUTSIDERS
- January 26 – January 31, 2027
- OPERATION MINCEMEAT
- February 23 – February 28, 2027
- BUENA VISTA SOCIAL CLUB ™
- April 20 – April 25, 2027
- BOOP! ® THE MUSICAL
- May 18 – May 23, 2027
- THE SOUND OF MUSIC
- June 22 – June 27, 2027
- DEATH BECOMES HER
- August 24 – August 29, 2027
- DR.SEUSS’ HOW THE GRINCH STOLE CHRISTMAS! The Musical
- December 1 – December 6, 2026
- BEETLEJUICE
- January 1 – January 3, 2027