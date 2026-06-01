'Phantom of the Opera' tickets drop this June for its three-week run at ASU Gammage

TEMPE, AZ — ‘Phantom of the Opera’ will kick off the 2026-2027 ASU Gammage Broadway Season, with tickets going on sale this month!

The North American Tour is produced by Cameron Mackintosh with LW Entertainment and NETworks Presentations and will make a stop in Tempe this fall.

Arizona State University announced on Monday that tickets will go on sale June 8 at 1 1 a.m. at asugammage.com/phantom and in-person at the ASU Gammage box office located at 1200 S. Forest Avenue in Tempe.

The three-week engagement will run from September 16 to October 4 at ASU Gammage in Tempe.

This spring, ASU Gammage announced its new Broadway season, promising a lineup that’s sure to take center stage!

“Each year, we strive to bring the absolute best of Broadway to our community, and this season is no exception. From legendary titles to bold new works, these productions remind us why live theater continues to move, challenge, and inspire audiences of all ages,” said Colleen Jennings Roggensack, Executive Director of ASU Gammage and ASU Vice President for Cultural Affairs, in a press release. “At ASU Gammage, we are committed to creating experiences that welcome everyone into the magic of Broadway.

Here is a look at the schedule:

THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA

September 16 – October 4, 2026



WATER FOR ELEPHANTS

October 27 – November 1, 2026



THE OUTSIDERS

January 26 – January 31, 2027



OPERATION MINCEMEAT

February 23 – February 28, 2027



BUENA VISTA SOCIAL CLUB ™

April 20 – April 25, 2027

BOOP! ® THE MUSICAL

May 18 – May 23, 2027



THE SOUND OF MUSIC

June 22 – June 27, 2027



DEATH BECOMES HER

August 24 – August 29, 2027



DR.SEUSS’ HOW THE GRINCH STOLE CHRISTMAS! The Musical

December 1 – December 6, 2026

