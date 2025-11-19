Carhartt announces grand opening details for its new storefront in Tempe

TEMPE, AZ — Carhartt, a family-owned workwear brand, is expanding in Arizona with a second location in Tempe!

Carhartt’s storefront at Tempe Marketplace will be the company’s second standalone store in Arizona and 61st standalone store in the U.S.

Carhartt Carhartt in Tempe, Arizona.

“We are thrilled to add Tempe to our retail footprint to make Carhartt’s durable and versatile workwear easily available to the thriving workforce in the Phoenix metropolitan area,” said Mark Kastner, Director of Direct-to-Consumer Store Strategy and Experience at Carhartt, in a news release sent to ABC15. “We’re excited to expand our retail presence with our second store in Arizona and to celebrate what can be made possible through hard work – both on and off the job site.”

Grand opening for the new Valley storefront is Thursday, November 20, at 10 a.m.

According to a company representative, to celebrate the grand opening, the first 1,000 members of Carhartt’s Groundbreakers Loyalty Program will receive an exclusive commemorative T-shirt.

The Tempe store features approximately 6,000 square feet of retail space, with hours of operation from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday.

