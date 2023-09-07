Inside the first Arizona ‘Voodoo Doughnut’ location that's set to be open 24/7

TEMPE, AZ — The time has come! Voodoo Doughnut is ready to roll out its pastries and good “mojo” in the Valley.
The first Arizona location opens Thursday, September 7! But, if you’re waiting for another location to open in the Valley - don’t hold your breath because there aren’t any plans as of now for an expansion.
“You got to come to Tempe. I have nothing else… nothing else planned in Arizona. That's kind of [the] cool thing about VooDoo, right? We put one up, we're not on every street corner. We're not that type of brand. We want you to search us out and have a good time. It's worth the wait,” confirmed Chris Schultz, CEO of VooDoo Doughnut, to ABC15.
THE SELECTION
There’s a large selection of doughnuts - 51 to be exact and they’re made fresh every day. Oh, and there are 21 different vegan offerings.
The shop offers the VooDoo Dozen which includes 13 of their most iconic doughnuts that feature the Marshall Mathers, The Homer, Bacon Maple Bar and the Voodoo Doll.
TEMPE LOCATION
Voodoo Doughnut is known for churning out its pastries inside a pink building, but they all have unique things.
Schultz tells ABC15 that some of the unique findings at this Tempe location are the chandeliers, which are different at every storefront, and the mural outside paying homage to Arizona State University.
According to Shultz, every VooDoo location has black velvet paintings painted by hand by an artist out of Portland, Oregon. At this location, there’s Wonder Woman, Linda Carter.
“What we [did] is we've identified someone from the local area who provides good mojo and they're also the person that you stand by when you get married,” said Shultz. “Why Linda Carter as Wonder Woman? She's from Tempe! She was born and raised here in Tempe. So that's under Carter, dressed as Wonder Woman shields, she'll look over the store and again, spread great mojo to everybody.
YOU CAN GET MARRIED HERE
Yup - other than doughnuts, there are other rings of importance that can be exchanged here… wedding rings! According to Schultz, there are team members who are ordained.
“We have everybody in the store get involved in it. It's about a three-minute ceremony. We give you a dozen doughnuts. We pop some shooters off, and you go off on your way,” explained Schultz. “[It can be] nontraditional, traditional, legal, non-legal, we don't care. It's all about having a good time.”
IF YOU GO
- Address: 1324 S Rural Road in Tempe
- Opening date: Thursday, September 7, at 8 a.m.
- The location will be open 24/7; it will be closed on Thanksgiving and Christmas.