Inside the first Arizona ‘Voodoo Doughnut’ location that's set to be open 24/7

TEMPE, AZ — The time has come! Voodoo Doughnut is ready to roll out its pastries and good “mojo” in the Valley.

ABC15 | Nicole Gutierrez The location counts with a patio for you to enjoy your doughnuts and coffee.

The first Arizona location opens Thursday, September 7! But, if you’re waiting for another location to open in the Valley - don’t hold your breath because there aren’t any plans as of now for an expansion.

ABC15 | Nicole Gutierrez A look at where customers can put their order.

“You got to come to Tempe. I have nothing else… nothing else planned in Arizona. That's kind of [the] cool thing about VooDoo, right? We put one up, we're not on every street corner. We're not that type of brand. We want you to search us out and have a good time. It's worth the wait,” confirmed Chris Schultz, CEO of VooDoo Doughnut, to ABC15.

ABC15 | Nicole Gutierrez “We really tried to make it feel like a little local donut shop,” said Schultz.

THE SELECTION

There’s a large selection of doughnuts - 51 to be exact and they’re made fresh every day. Oh, and there are 21 different vegan offerings.

ABC15 | Nicole Gutierrez The VooDoo Dozen featuring the "Homer."

The shop offers the VooDoo Dozen which includes 13 of their most iconic doughnuts that feature the Marshall Mathers, The Homer, Bacon Maple Bar and the Voodoo Doll.

ABC15 | Nicole Gutierrez The Bacon Maple Bar: “15 years ago, we invented the bacon maple bar, now you can just get them about anywhere. But there's nothing like the original, [it] was voted the best done in America just recently,” said Schultz.

TEMPE LOCATION

Voodoo Doughnut is known for churning out its pastries inside a pink building, but they all have unique things.

ABC15 | Nicole Gutierrez Entrance hallway where you can see team members making the doughnuts and the path will lead you to the register to order.

Schultz tells ABC15 that some of the unique findings at this Tempe location are the chandeliers, which are different at every storefront, and the mural outside paying homage to Arizona State University.

ABC15 | Nicole Gutierrez ASU inspired gear from VooDoo will be sold here and you can take a picture outside with the mural designed specifically for this location.

According to Shultz, every VooDoo location has black velvet paintings painted by hand by an artist out of Portland, Oregon. At this location, there’s Wonder Woman, Linda Carter.

“What we [did] is we've identified someone from the local area who provides good mojo and they're also the person that you stand by when you get married,” said Shultz. “Why Linda Carter as Wonder Woman? She's from Tempe! She was born and raised here in Tempe. So that's under Carter, dressed as Wonder Woman shields, she'll look over the store and again, spread great mojo to everybody.

YOU CAN GET MARRIED HERE

Yup - other than doughnuts, there are other rings of importance that can be exchanged here… wedding rings! According to Schultz, there are team members who are ordained.

ABC15 | Nicole Gutierrez Schultz states that those who are interested in getting married here, can do so in front of The Wonder Woman painting.

“We have everybody in the store get involved in it. It's about a three-minute ceremony. We give you a dozen doughnuts. We pop some shooters off, and you go off on your way,” explained Schultz. “[It can be] nontraditional, traditional, legal, non-legal, we don't care. It's all about having a good time.”

