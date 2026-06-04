Summer vacation feels out of reach for many Americans. Here's how to save

PHOENIX — Summer vacation is starting to feel more like a luxury than a tradition for many American families.

A new Deloitte survey found only 45% of Americans plan to take a summer vacation with a stay in paid lodging this year — the lowest level in six years. Of those not traveling, 35% say they simply can't afford it.

Smart shopping expert Trae Bodge, of TrueTrae.com , says rising costs are reshaping how people think about summer travel.

"We all love to get away in the summertime, but we are seeing gas prices affecting so much, obviously, road trips, flights. And so we are seeing a bit of a change when it comes to summer travel," Bodge said.

Micheal Bozman has lived in Arizona for eight years and is hoping to explore more of what's in his own backyard this summer.

"I'd really like to go to Sedona...If I can make that happen, that would be wonderful," Bozman said.

To keep travel prices down, he carpools and compares prices on hotels.

"I use things like Priceline," Bozman said.

Other travelers say the key to saving is keeping costs in mind before the trip even begins.

"Making reservations always in advance. I'm kind of a road warrior, too. My son and I, we'll drive a lot," Michael Callahan, of Bainbridge Island, Washington, said.

"Try to save as much as you can, buying your own grocery stuff, snacks," Barbara Bellot, of Glendale, Arizona, said.

Still, many travelers are feeling the pinch.

"Yes, gas, and probably sometimes, you know, hotels are really expensive," Bellot said.

Are you a Smart Shopper? What are your go-to saving tips and tricks? Share your deals or ways to save here!

Tips to save on summer travel

Bodge recommends road-tripping over flying when possible — but says even road-trippers can save by being strategic at the pump.

"I do think that taking a road trip is still more budget-friendly than flying, but if you do want to take a road trip, make sure that when you fill up the car, don't just go to the nearest gas station, use an app like Google Maps, AAA, Waze, and look for the price that's the cheapest nearby," Bodge said.

She also recommends paying with a credit card that gives cashback on gas.

For those flying, Bodge says patience can pay off in a big way.

"I set a price alert on Expedia, and other travel sites offer this as well, but it was very helpful because when I got an alert that the prices were lower, I made my move and got my tickets, and I ended up saving $500 per ticket just by doing that," Bodge said.

For accommodations, Bodge suggests taking advantage of loyalty programs, using a credit card with points and benefits, and exploring short-term rental properties.

When skipping the trip makes sense

Bodge says there's no shame in staying home.

"It's okay to skip the trip this summer and do a staycation," Bodge said.

Financial advisor Steven Conners, President of Conners Wealth Management in Scottsdale, Arizona, agrees. With high interest rates and the war with Iran driving up the costs of everything from gasoline to food, he says carrying vacation debt from month to month isn't worth it.

"Have a staycation instead, and you could be putting that money into savings and making sure all your expenses are covered, and not using credit," Conners said. “It's really important to know what your income is and what your expenditures are. And if you can reduce those expenditures by staying at home, it could have the effect longer-term of you looking back and thinking, that was a very smart move I made.”

He says opting for a staycation can bolster savings and compounding, reduce financial stress in the long run — and even help families save up for a bigger vacation next year.

"There's always zoos, there's waterparks,” Conners said. “Whether it's hiking or museums, be open-minded, and if it's your hometown, treat it like it's a place you've never been to before.”

It's an approach Bozman is eager to embrace.

"The one thing about being in Arizona, it's like a stay-cay, right? So if like I really just wanted to like have a good time, like I've done it where like I'll just go to like the Biltmore, like Scottsdale area, and just get a hotel and like poolside,” Bozman said. “That's as good a time as any, right?"

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.