Kids can see 8 movies this summer for $1 each with Harkins Summer Movie Fun program

PHOENIX — The Harkins Summer Movie Fun program is back this summer, offering two months of indoor fun for just $8!
For eight weeks — from June 1 through July 24 — kids 13 and under can enjoy one movie per week with Summer Movie Fun Digital Season Tickets.
All shows begin at 9:45 a.m., with movies playing every weekday. The movies will change each week.
Here's this summer's lineup:
- June 1 - 5 – Dog Man
- June 8 - 12 – A Minecraft Movie
- June 15 - 19 – KPop Demon Hunters
- June 22 - 26 – How to Train Your Dragon (2025)
- June 29 - July 3 – The Bad Guys 2
- July 6 - 10 – Mystery Movie
- July 13 - 17 – SpongeBob: The Search for SquarePants
- July 20 - 24 – Paddington in Peru
If you are a Harkins Awards member, with the purchase of Summer Movie Fun Digital Season Tickets, you will receive a voucher for 50% off one Kids Combo.
The Summer Movie Fun passes are $8 total, meaning kids can see each film for just $1! Get tickets here.
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