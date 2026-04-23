Baseball fans find ways to save money on food and gear for game days 

PHOENIX — With the Arizona Diamondbacks' season in full swing, baseball fans are finding ways to save money on food and gear both before and during the game.

"We're hardcore baseball," Randy Bayless, Peoria, said.

Many fans are loading up on food before the first pitch. At Vallarta Supermarkets in Glendale, shoppers can find made-for-you guacamole, two tortilla packs for $7, and a taquiza pack with 10 street tacos for under $22.

"You got about a bajillion different salsas," Bayless said.

"Pretty good market rate," Daniel Ordaz, Phoenix, added.

At Fry’s, there are more options to feed a crowd without a high price tag. The grocery store offers taco packs, marinated meats in family-size servings with savings per pound, fresh bakery items, and sodas on a buy three, get three deal.

"For $14.99 here, you get a tri-pack up to 36 tacos," Daniella Lerma, Fry’s Multicultural Specialist, said. "Grab your salsas for under $4. You can have a taco fiesta with all of the great items we saw today for under $40 bucks.”

Fans can also purchase baseball-themed peanuts for $2.99 and bring them into the game.

"And you can actually take these in the stadium unopened, save yourself a couple of bucks," Lerma said. "You’ll pay well over $10 in the stadium.“

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Walmart focuses on quick and affordable game-day spreads, including pizzas, sliders, sides, and snacks for just a few dollars.

"You could do a fun, close family party for $20, $30 dollars," Verrinia Kennedy, Walmart Store Manager, said. "Really awesome products here, most of which are like $10 and under.”

Fans can also save on team gear at Walmart.

"Official jerseys, and these are only $45, which is a fraction of the cost that you're going to pay at other retail establishments," Kennedy said. "But I even have t-shirts for $16.98.”

Once inside Chase Field, there are still ways to save. Look for value items sold at concession stands, including hot dogs, peanuts, popcorn, and soda, all just $2.99 a piece.

For many, the savings mean they can enjoy game day even more.

"I’d rather spend money at the game than spend money buying food,” Ordaz said. “It’s pretty important.”

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