May in the Valley features outdoor events, exhibits, Ballet in Bloom, Restaurant Week, and more

PHOENIX — May brings outdoor events and affordable opportunities to explore fresh local spots!

ABC15's Nicole Gutierrez is helping you make fun plans for the family with this month's Things To Do roundup!

Watch the ABC15 Things To Do Monthly special on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays at 8 p.m. on your favorite streaming devices, abc15.com, and the ABC15 mobile app!

Check out the lineup below:

Events at the Japanese Friendship Garden of Phoenix

From art happenings to tea talks and lectures, the Japanese Friendship Garden of Phoenix promises unforgettable moments for its guests this may.

Cool Nihongo | May 9 from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Shoro Nagashi - An Evening of Japanese Tradition & Memory with Obon Dance

Guests can participate in the serene Shōrō Nagashi lantern-floating ceremony by sending illuminated lanterns with heartfelt messages across the pond. May 17 from 5:30 PM to 8:30 PM

Shinrin-yoku Workshop | May 19, from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Moon Meditation | May 28 from 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Tai Chi & Qigong Experience | You can view upcoming dates, times, and prices here.



Ballet Arizona is taking its dancers outdoors! An Evening at Desert Botanical Garden returns with a double-feature ballet performance, set against the picturesque desert landscape at sunset.

Dates to save: May 13 - 30

Event venue: Desert Botanical Garden [1201 N Galvin Pkwy] in Phoenix

Cheers to mom! Tempe Marketplace is throwing a special night for moms full of drinks, treats, and hands-on fun.



Date to save: May 6 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Event venue: The District Stage at Tempe Marketplace

Tickets are available online only at Eventbrite. An event representative told ABC15 that registration closes day of the event with a limited capacity of 200 guests. This is a 21-and-over event.

Salt River Tubing season

Salt River Tubing (SRT) season is finally here! Here are some important tips to remember:



All SRT attendees must be at least 4 feet tall. Life jackets are required for children ages 8-12.

“When the water flow is 1200 cfs or higher, groups with children can only float the bottom half for the safety of the children,” read a statement by Salt River Tubing.

Last Tube Rental is 2 p.m.

Salt River Tubing is located at 9200 North Bush Highway in Mesa.

Salt River Tubing's final day for 2026 is expected to be at the end of September, though this date is subject to change.

Your complete guide to the Arizona tradition can be found here.

Arizona Boardwalk events

From exclusive happy hours for adults at OdySea Aquarium to the unveiling of an 80-foot climate-controlled Ferris wheel- the Arizona Boardwalk has exciting experiences planned for this month.

Fish & Sips Happy Hour

Date to save: Friday, May 29, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the OdySea Aquarium.

The Boardwalk SkyWheel

Arizona Boardwalk’s 10th anniversary will introduce ‘The Boardwalk SkyWheel! The 80-foot climate-controlled Ferris wheel will be visible from Loop 101 and is said to offer riders scenic views of McDowell, Black, Mummy, Four Peaks, and Camelback Mountains. An exact date has not been announced.

Camp Ocean

The camp is said to provide a fun and engaging environment for students in grades 1-8 to learn about various ecosystems, animal adaptations, and conservation through behind-the-scenes tours, classroom activities, and other interactive experiences. According to the camp’s website, sessions last one week and are held from Monday to Friday, running from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Camp Ocean takes place at the OdySea Aquarium. Camp programs and registration fees can be found here.



RELATED: Summer camp registration is underway in the Valley

This Scottsdale museum is debuting a $12 million expansion! The Western Spirit Museum has expanded with the $12 million Louis Sands IV Center, a two-story, 12,000-square-foot addition that brings several exciting new exhibits, including the following:

Visions in Bronze

From Earth to the Stars

Fire of Ages

Working Pardners: Masterworks from the Eddie Basha Collection

Address to the museum: 3830 N Marshall Way in Scottsdale





Mesa exhibit on ‘Operation Halyard’

The Arizona Commemorative Air Force Museum in Mesa showcases an exhibit honoring the heroes of 'Operation Halyard' who rescued over 500 U.S. airmen.

ABC15’s Craig McKee gives us a tour of this unique exhibit.

Revealing a secret mission's history inside an airplane hangar in Mesa

2026 Spring Arizona Restaurant Week

This multi-day event allows you to explore new restaurants, taste unique dishes, and enjoy exclusive menus — all at a fraction of the regular price.

Restaurants participating in this dining event will offer three-course prix fixe menus for $33, $44, or $55 per person. Depending on the restaurants, some will offer these fixed rates per couple.

See the full list of options, menus, and prices here.

Dates to save: May 15-24



McCormick-Stillman Railroad Park is on track for some fun! The Scottsdale-themed train park is kicking off its free concert series this month!

