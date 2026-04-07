Arizona Boardwalk is adding an 80-foot climate-controlled Ferris wheel to its lineup

Arizona Boardwalk’s 10th anniversary will introduce ‘The Boardwalk SkyWheel,’ an 80-ft climate-controlled Ferris wheel!

“There is something timeless about taking in the scenery from high above with family and friends—watching the world unfold beneath you. It creates a memory that lasts long after the ride ends, and that’s exactly the kind of experience we are proud to offer as we mark this milestone,” said Amram Knishinsky, CEO of Arizona Boardwalk, in a news release sent to ABC15.

Arizona Boardwalk The Boardwalk SkyWheel at the Arizona Boardwalk.

The Boardwalk SkyWheel will have 18 enclosed, air-conditioned gondolas and will be located behind Butterfly Wonderland’s glass conservatory.

According to the news release, each gondola seats up to six adults for a 5–8-minute ride with onboard music, priced at $9 for the first rider and $6 for additional guests, with up to 40% savings when combined with other Arizona Boardwalk attractions.

The 80-foot Ferris wheel will be visible from Loop 101 and is said to offer riders scenic views of McDowell, Black, Mummy, Four Peaks, and Camelback Mountains.

The Ferris wheel is scheduled to open in mid to late April 2026; an exact date has not been announced.