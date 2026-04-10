Summer camp registration is underway in Phoenix, Mesa, and other parts of the Valley

PHOENIX — Summer offers interactive fun at venues like the zoo, aquarium, and museums, with various camp sessions now open for registration across the Valley!

We've compiled a comprehensive list of options for you and the kids to explore and enjoy:

Camp Ocean The camp is said to provide a fun and engaging environment for students in grades 1-8 to learn about various ecosystems, animal adaptations, and conservation through behind-the-scenes tours, classroom activities, and other interactive experiences. According to the camp’s website, sessions last one week and are held from Monday to Friday, running from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Camp Ocean takes place at the OdySea Aquarium. Camp programs and registration fees can be found here. OdySea Aquarium Kids at Camp Ocean at OdySea Aquarium.

Summer Camp Zoo

Campers at the Phoenix Zoo will meet animals up close, enjoy splash pad activities, collaborate on daily projects, and apply STEAM principles to design challenges related to their theme, culminating in a presentation of their solutions.

“Due to high temperatures in the summer, at least half of the camp day is spent indoors, with opportunities to expand indoor time as temperatures rise,” read Phoenix Zoo’s website. Camp sessions are scheduled from June 1 to July 31, 2026, excluding the week of June 29 to July 3, 2026. Information about camp sessions and registration fees is available here, and families can also apply for scholarships to help cover the costs.





Desert Discovery Camps

These summer camp sessions offer children aged 6-12 the opportunity to explore the desert's beauty through outdoor skills, nature-inspired art, guest speakers, hands-on activities, and trail exploration, focusing on science and nature education. Desert Discovery Camps are week-long programs held Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., at the Desert Botanical Garden in Phoenix.



Camp Innovation

The unique camp at the Arizona Science Center offers kiddos hands-on STEM experiences, from exploring dinosaurs and engineering theme parks to astronaut training and more. Summer camp for students in grades 1–12 takes place from June 1 to July 24, running five days a week. There is a Family Orientation Night on May 28. The Arizona Science Center is located at 600 E Washington St in Phoenix.



Camps at the idea Museum

The Idea Museum offers six weeks of summer camp, featuring three camps each with two sessions for varying age groups, allowing children to enroll in one or both sessions with different projects each week. Registration is now open with the first session starting on Monday, Jun 1, at 8:30 a.m. The Mesa museum is located at 150 W. Pepper Place.



Rising Youth Theatre's Arts Camp Rising Youth Theatre Arts Camp combines theatre with other art forms like storytelling, visual arts, music, and movement, culminating in collaborative performance creation. The summer arts camp is for kids aged 5-12. June sessions are two weeks, and July sessions are one week. Camp sessions will be held at Phoenix Center for the Arts [1202 N. 3rd Street]. Camp sessions and registration fees can be found here. Families can also apply for scholarships to cover costs.



Friendly Pines Camp in Prescott Thinking of cooler temperatures to enjoy the outdoors this summer? This camp features a variety of activities such as horseback riding, rock climbing, performing arts, hiking, canoeing, archery, and more. Dates: Camp sessions will run from May 31 through July 25, You can call (928) 445-2128 or visit friendlypines.com for more information regarding their summer programs. Friendly Pines Camp is located at 933 E Friendly Pines Rd in Prescott.

