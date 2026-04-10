Revealing a secret mission's history inside an airplane hangar in Mesa

MESA, AZ — A secret World War II mission that rescued more than 500 U.S. airmen is being kept alive in Arizona.

At the Commemorative Air Force Museum in Mesa, one family is sharing a deeply personal connection to the daring Operation Halyard.

The story highlights the bravery of Serbian civilians who risked everything to save downed pilots.

Craig McKee got a glimpse into the history, and sacrifice, ahead of a weekend at the museum meant to remember those involved in it.

You can check out hours of operation and ticket information at azcaf.org.