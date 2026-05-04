Waymo begins fully autonomous operations with Ojai vehicles in Phoenix

Waymo is a step closer to offering autonomous rides to Valley passengers in its next-generation Ojai vehicles.

Waymo this week began fully autonomous operations of its Ojai robotaxis in the Phoenix area, ahead of plans to roll out ride-hailing service in the vehicles later this year, a company spokesperson told the Business Journal. Waymo began testing its Ojai robotaxis in the Valley with safety drivers in 2024.

Waymo’s Ojai is a blue electric, four-seat robotaxi designed in partnership with Chinese automaker Geely. Initially dubbed Zeekr RT, Waymo rebranded the robotaxis to Ojai in January.

Read more of this story from the Business Journal.