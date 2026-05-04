Canadian airline adds more flights to Phoenix

Despite a major drop off in Canadian visitors to Phoenix this past busy tourism season, Toronto-based Porter Airlines will significantly increase its presence at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport for next winter.

Porter announced last week that it will be adding two new routes and extending existing service from multiple Canadian cities to Sky Harbor starting in November and December.

On Nov. 6, 2026, Porter will start operating a daily flight between Phoenix and Edmonton, Alberta. And then on Dec. 20, the airline will launch daily service between Calgary, Alberta, and Phoenix. The Phoenix-Calgary flight will be Porter’s only international route from Calgary.

Read more of this story from the Business Journal.