Black Crowes & Whiskey Myers are headed to the Valley for their ‘Southern Hospitality Tour’

Here's when tickets go on sale
Posted

PHOENIX — The Black Crowes and Whiskey Myers are bringing their Southern Hospitality Tour to Arizona!

The Phoenix concert at Mortgage Matchup Center will feature the rock band Southall!

Chris Robinson, left, and Rich Robinson of The Black Crowes perform on Wednesday, June 18, 2025, in Highland Park, Ill. (Photo by Rob Grabowski/Invision/AP)

The Valley tour stop takes place on August 15.

Public ticket sales will start on Friday, February 6, at 10 a.m. local time at LiveNation.com, but keep this in mind:

  • According to a news release sent to ABC15, tickets for the tour will go on sale starting with an artist presale on February 3 at 12 p.m. local time until February 5 at 10 p.m. for Citi cardmembers.
  • Additional presales, including Mastercard presales in Austin, Birmingham, and Kansas City, will also begin on the same day.
