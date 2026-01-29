Black Crowes & Whiskey Myers are headed to the Valley for their ‘Southern Hospitality Tour’

PHOENIX — The Black Crowes and Whiskey Myers are bringing their Southern Hospitality Tour to Arizona!

The Phoenix concert at Mortgage Matchup Center will feature the rock band Southall!

Rob Grabowski/Rob Grabowski/Invision/AP Chris Robinson, left, and Rich Robinson of The Black Crowes perform on Wednesday, June 18, 2025, in Highland Park, Ill. (Photo by Rob Grabowski/Invision/AP)

The Valley tour stop takes place on August 15.

Public ticket sales will start on Friday, February 6, at 10 a.m. local time at LiveNation.com, but keep this in mind:

