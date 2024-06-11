PoNy's Michés goes brick-and-mortar; how they grew their Michelada and ceviche business in Arizona

GOODYEAR, AZ — PoNy's Michés, the popular food truck that rolls out Michelada mixes and Mexican seafood plates across the Valley, has officially gone brick-and-mortar!
In a one-on-one interview with ABC15’s Nicole Gutierrez, owner Jose Flores shares how the Valley helped his family open their first storefront in the West Valley.
“WE STARTED IN 2020”
Some ‘downtime’ during the pandemic allowed Flores and his wife Analiz to create a business out of just “an idea.” With Flores perfecting his Michelada mixes over several years for friends and family, that idea grew into selling it with the support of his wife. The bonus to the hit Michelada mix was his wife’s ceviche, which is served on top of the drink.
ON THE MENU
With a growing social media following, Flores gives ABC15 a breakdown of the staple items that are on the menu - including how he got to perfecting the Michelada mix over a decade!
“SÍ SE PUEDE”
Flores opens up to ABC15 on what going brick-and-mortar means to him and his family in Goodyear and why he wears the U.S. and Mexico flags proudly on his sleeve.
A first look at the storefront:
IF YOU GO
- The storefront is currently in a ‘soft opening’ phase and will celebrate its grand opening on June 29.
- Address: 725 Estrella Pkwy #125 in Goodyear.