PoNy's Michés goes brick-and-mortar; how they grew their Michelada and ceviche business in Arizona

ABC15 talked one-on-one with the Valley business owner
Posted: 2:00 PM, Jun 11, 2024
In 2020 Jose Flores and his wife began selling their michelada mixes &amp; ceviche in the back of their truck for home-deliveries, then pop-up events and eventually bought a food truck in 2021. Now, because of growing popularity, the Valley couple is opening the doors to their first storefront in Goodyear! Flores sits down with ABC15’s Nicole Gutierrez to talk about their business journey and what it means to stay 'authentic.'
GOODYEAR, AZ — PoNy's Michés, the popular food truck that rolls out Michelada mixes and Mexican seafood plates across the Valley, has officially gone brick-and-mortar!

In 2020 Flores and his wife began selling their michelada mixes and ceviche in the back of their truck during home-deliveries and at pop-up events. In 2021 they were able to purchase their first food truck.
In a one-on-one interview with ABC15’s Nicole Gutierrez, owner Jose Flores shares how the Valley helped his family open their first storefront in the West Valley.

Some ‘downtime’ during the pandemic allowed Flores and his wife Analiz to create a business out of just “an idea.” With Flores perfecting his Michelada mixes over several years for friends and family, that idea grew into selling it with the support of his wife. The bonus to the hit Michelada mix was his wife’s ceviche, which is served on top of the drink.

Featured here are just some of the ways that PoNy's Michés serves its ceviche.
With a growing social media following, Flores gives ABC15 a breakdown of the staple items that are on the menu - including how he got to perfecting the Michelada mix over a decade!

The 'Miche Mix.' Featured here is Jose Flores after preparing the drink.
Flores opens up to ABC15 on what going brick-and-mortar means to him and his family in Goodyear and why he wears the U.S. and Mexico flags proudly on his sleeve.

PoNy's Michés has dining tables available for guests.
Guests will order at the counter and can see their drink/dish be prepared right in front of them. For Flores, this feature was very important to have in the storefront because it’s part of that experience he offered since starting the business.
Flores and his wife are originally from California and have now lived in Arizona for several years. The family plans to hang story features on their business on this sunset like wall that bar stool seating available for guests.
  • The storefront is currently in a ‘soft opening’ phase and will celebrate its grand opening on June 29.
  • Address: 725 Estrella Pkwy #125 in Goodyear.
