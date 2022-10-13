Pura Vida Grinds: family-owned business brings a taste of Costa Rican coffee to AZ

MESA, AZ — One East Valley family uses their coffee brews to bring a taste of Costa Rica with each cup they serve. Here’s the family behind Pura Vida Grinds.

ABC15 Arizona | Nicole Gutierrez Robert Lobo, owner of Pura Vida Grinds.

Robert Lobo is the owner of Pura Vida Grinds. Lobo’s dad is from Costa Rica and if you’ve never been to this central American country, this coffee shop will transport you there.

“I have so much love for Costa Rica, I just wanted to share that culture through coffee, to everyone in Arizona,” said Lobo in an interview with ABC15.

The love for Costa Rica fueled Lobo and his family to open Pura Vida Grinds back in 2016.

“I wanted to share culture through coffee, and growing up as a kid, and coming back from Costa Rica- during the summers so many would ask me for coffee all the time and I knew that one of those days I had to share that with everyone,” explained Lobo.

The business started off small but brewed into something big.

“Right in there, that’s our trailer where we started, and I started out on the street corner selling coffee- in downtown Mesa,” said Lobo.

Pura Vida Grinds “A friend of mine came back with a small trailer and said hey- I think this would be perfect for you. And when I went to go see it...I was like this is it! I can be mobile, move around the Valley, and I can get my coffee out there a lot faster and we got busier and busier to where we moved in this shop here,” explained Lobo.

Now Pura Vida Grinds operates through a trailer, a truck, and a shop… all using its special source.

“So, we bring small micro-lots of specialty coffee, and then we also bring specialty coffee through a co-op in Costa Rica that we source, and we go down once a year and we bring that delicious coffee to share with everyone,” said Lobo.

Pura Vida Grinds “The coffee grown in Costa Rica… [it’s grown] at higher altitudes,” said Lobo. “It’s very very delicious, very super smooth, low in acidity, and it’s just something that I fell in love…. growing up as a kid drinking coffee and something that I just felt like and everyone else out there had to taste it for themselves and experience costa Rican coffee.”

Through its beans, drinks, décor, and culture… Pura Vida Grinds hopes to share a lifestyle too.

ABC15 | Nicole Gutierrez

“Pura Vida-that means live life to the fullest. Like there’s more to life than all the bad going on in the world, and that's how the Costa Ricans live their life- live life to the fullest,” explained Lobo.

IF YOU GO



Location: 3820 E Main St Suite 9 in Mesa

HOURS OF OPERATION

