Tacos Veganos serving up flavorful vegan tacos in Phoenix

PHOENIX — Near 32nd Street and Indian School Road you’ll find Tacos Veganos, one of Phoenix’s first vegan taco shops.

Related: Yelp: 5 Arizona restaurants among the top 100 best taco spots in the country

"Transitioning to a plant-based lifestyle, the food was a little bit of a challenge to create foods that I grew up on, authentic Mexican,” said Jose Bojorquez, owner of Tacos Veganos. “And I just put the two together, you know, that I love to cook and the food that I was craving, so I created these recipes."

Bojorquez started selling vegan tamales out of his car several years ago. From there, he transitioned to selling vegan tacos on the street. A year went by and he upgraded from a food cart to a food truck.

"A year later after the food truck, through hard work and perseverance, we're now here in a brick and mortar," said Bojorquez.

And the ambiance he created is nothing short of colorful, with the look and feel of a traditional Mexican taqueria.

"So that's why I have all these colors. When you walk in, you can smell Mexican food, and then you know, just kind of forget they're eating vegan food, then once you eat it, you're like, wow, this is vegan," said Bojorquez.

What should you try?



The Cauli Baja Tacos - Cauliflower Beer Battered Baja Tacos

The Quesabirria Tacos with Birria Ramen - Made with Jackfruit

Vegan Carne Asada French Fries - With Nacho Cheese Made From Cashews

"You're eating food that's directly from the earth, it's plant-based food. You're eating traditional-style tacos that we're usually used to, but just on a healthier version. At the same time, more sustainable for the planet," said Bojorquez.

You can find Tacos Veganos at 3301 E Indian School Rd, Phoenix.

Click here for more information.

———-