Watch Now
EntertainmentThings To Do

Actions

Yelp: 5 Arizona restaurants among the top 100 best taco spots in the country

Where can you get the best tacos? Check out Yelp’s Top 100 US Taco Spots 2023 list
The fun kicks off September 22, but before those gates open, here’s a full breakdown of some of the new foods you’ll get to try!
Screen Shot 2023-10-04 at 10.09.31 AM.png
Posted at 10:11 AM, Oct 04, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-04 13:11:52-04

Where can you get the best tacos in Arizona? Five Arizona restaurants made it on Yelp’s Top 100 US Taco Spots 2023 list.

The annual list is compiled using data from Yelp user reviews, the volume of reviews, and restaurant health scores.

La Chaiteria in Tucson was #48 on the list.

El Rustico, also in Tucson, came in at #74.

Sierra Vista’s 143 Street Tacos ranked at #79.

El Fogon in Phoenix earned spot #86.

Taco Culture Taco Shop in Phoenix came in at #93.

In 2022, Arizona had nine restaurants on the list.

Despite losing a few spots on the Top 100 US Taco Spots list, Phoenix and Tucson still made it on the list of Yelp’s Top 15 Taco Towns. Phoenix came in spot #3 and Tucson came in at #5.

Screen Shot 2023-10-04 at 9.54.56 AM.png

To see more top-rated taco spots across the country, click here.

More Things to Do stories:
Schnepf Farms pumpkin and chili party

Things To Do

Schnepf Farms kicks off Pumpkin & Chili fall festival on Thursday

Nohelani Graf
8:37 AM, Oct 04, 2023
Jason Aldean bringing his ‘Highway Desperado Tour’ to Phoenix, Arizona.

Things To Do

Jason Aldean to bring the ‘Highway Desperado Tour’ to Phoenix this week

Nicole Gutierrez
2:20 PM, Oct 02, 2023
Massive sculptures & large oil paintings- Fernando Botero’s art is on display at the Desert Botanical Garden in Phoenix.

Things To Do

Fernando Botero’s art is on display at the Desert Botanical Garden

Nicole Gutierrez
1:15 PM, Oct 02, 2023

Videos in the player above highlight some of ABC15's coverage of taco spots around the Valley.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch ABC15 Sports Extra Saturday Nights After College Football