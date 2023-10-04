Yelp: 5 Arizona restaurants among the top 100 best taco spots in the country

Where can you get the best tacos in Arizona? Five Arizona restaurants made it on Yelp’s Top 100 US Taco Spots 2023 list.

The annual list is compiled using data from Yelp user reviews, the volume of reviews, and restaurant health scores.

La Chaiteria in Tucson was #48 on the list.

El Rustico, also in Tucson, came in at #74.

Sierra Vista’s 143 Street Tacos ranked at #79.

El Fogon in Phoenix earned spot #86.

Taco Culture Taco Shop in Phoenix came in at #93.

In 2022, Arizona had nine restaurants on the list.

Despite losing a few spots on the Top 100 US Taco Spots list, Phoenix and Tucson still made it on the list of Yelp’s Top 15 Taco Towns. Phoenix came in spot #3 and Tucson came in at #5.

