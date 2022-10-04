Nine Arizona restaurants make 'Yelp’s top 100 taco spots in America’ list

PHOENIX — Restaurants from Flagstaff, Sierra Vista, Williams, and Phoenix made it on ‘Yelp’s top 100 Taco spots in America' list!

Yelp says the 100 restaurants were ranked using their ratings and reviews.

Here's how the Arizona restaurants ranked:

#21. Cocina Madrigal, Phoenix, Arizona

#25. La Bamba Mexican Grill Restaurant, El Mirage, Arizona

#31. Kiss Pollos Estilo Sinaloa, Phoenix, Arizona

#49. Tres Amigos, Flagstaff, Arizona

#62. El Super Taco, Phoenix, Arizona

#67. Just Tacos and More, Phoenix, Arizona

#73. Taco Culture Taco Shop, Phoenix, Arizona

#82. 143 Street Tacos, Sierra Vista, Arizona

#86. Nanys Tacos, Williams, Arizona

To see the full list, click here.

SONORAN STYLE TAQUERÍA

Here’s another taco spot you might want to consider, Taco Boy’s.

“What makes our food authentic and different is that it’s Sonoran style. We cook our meat over [a] charcoal grill like in Sonora where we’re from,” said Juan F. Cornejo, one of the owners of Taco Boy's. “If you don’t cook, your meat over there [Sonora, Mexico] over charcoal… nobody even tries it to begin with. You’re born with that idea that this is how you cook meats,” said Juan F. Cornejo, one of the owners of Taco Boy's.

Click here to learn more about the popular Valley taco shop.