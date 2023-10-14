Valley dance group performs traditional Puerto Rican 'bomba'

The music from the Caribbean island of Puerto Rico is known worldwide, whether it be salsa or reggaeton.

Another genre that's been around for 400 years connects the island with its African ancestry and is being played in the Valley.

The music of "bomba" has echoed through the homes, villages, and communities of Puerto Rico since the 1600s. What started on the sugarcane plantations by enslaved Africans now represents the island's history, mixture of cultures, and form of expression.

Marangely Boyrie, the director of Orgullo Boricua AZ, says bomba is about releasing and letting go of whatever one is feeling at the moment, whether it's good or bad.

Bomba is made up of varying drums, a maraca, and the spirited steps of a single dancer. It tends to bring out the curiosity of anyone who's within earshot.

"Once they hear the drums, everybody runs and they're like, 'What are you guys doing? Is it African?' I'm like, 'Yes, from Puerto Rico," said Boyrie.

Since 2005, the music that originated on the island has made its presence known in Arizona, which is when Orgullo Boricua AZ formed. Boyrie says they started the group to perform and represent their community.

"We came here, and there was no Puerto Rican culture at all whatsoever. We didn't see our flags anywhere, so we got together a whole bunch of girls in the community and tried to figure out what we could do," she said.

Since then, the group of eight, comprised of all women, has performed at festivals, picnics, fundraisers, and even at an Arizona Diamondbacks game for Puerto Rican Heritage Night.

"We had people come from California, Las Vegas, everywhere just to come and support us. It was dope," Boyrie laughingly said.

Although the members of Orgullo Boricua AZ are predominantly Puerto Rican, the group says it's open to anyone interested in the dancing and the culture, no matter the race, color, or creed.

"You don't have to be Puerto Rican to learn it, to practice it, or whatever," she said. "You must have knowledge and respect for it."

The group’s next performance will be at the AZ Festival of Nations at Arrowhead Towne Center in Glendale on Saturday, Oct. 21.