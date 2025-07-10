Suns agree to 2-year max extension with Devin Booker

PHOENIX — The Phoenix Suns have agreed a two-year contract extension with franchise shooting guard Devin Booker worth an extra $145 million that will now have his deal run through the 2029-30 season, per ESPN’s Shams Charania.

Booker signed a supermax extension in 2022 for four years, the second of which will be for next season at $53 million. He is now under contract for five more seasons.

The 28-year-old became the franchise’s all-time leading scorer last season, and despite a turbulent last two years that severely failed to meet expectations with team success, Phoenix’s new direction this summer includes Booker in the long-term future.

Owner Mat Ishbia has been on the record about no desire to trade Booker during the remodel that has included trading Kevin Durant, hiring new general manager Brian Gregory and bringing in new head coach Jordan Ott. With the Suns’ limited assets and young talent, they have spent the offseason attempting to bolster the latter, all in an attempt to build a young core to go around Booker to attempt contending again within a few years.

